Joey Burt, RN, Clinical Nurse Manager, Maple Crest Health Center: Providing joy, laughter and friendship in the final ‘chapter’

The way Joey Burt sees it, he is taking care of 150 grandparents. He wants to make their “last stop in life” as fulfilling as possible.

As a clinical nurse manager, he oversees the total care of 45 adults who have conditions ranging from Parkinson’s disease to dementia and age-related debilities. His main concern is that the residents receive the highest level of care, which to Burt means that almost anything falls within his job description. Wheelchair adjustments, emotional support and navigating family dynamics are just a few examples.

“These families are trusting me with their parents’ lives,” he said. “It’s an honor to take care of them.”

Like all other nursing homes, Maple Crest Health Center wasn’t spared from COVID. In fact, there have been several outbreaks. Burt said he is proud of “what the staff did to keep people alive” and how much they have overcome.

What has helped is their ability to find beauty in the moment: A smile, a laugh, a memory, a story.

Although Burt originally had his sights on being a doctor, he knew he was a natural caretaker and wanted to be at the bedside with his patients. Still, his love for the nursing home initially surprised him since he thought for many years that a hospital is where the excitement lies.

“I just fell in love with this population,” he said. “Nursing homes get a bad rap because it’s no one’s preferred destination. But there is incredible joy, laughter and friendship to be had in this chapter of their lives.”

It sounds like it extends to the staff, too.