Graduation days provide special meaning for Julie Chick.

For Chick, graduation, during her eight years working in the NICU at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, meant parents were finally able to take their newborns home.

“It was very rewarding to see those babies thrive and do well,” she said. "We called it graduation because some (newborns) were there for a long, long time.”

These days, graduation means participants in the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools’ Health Academy, where she serves as a teaching nurse, have graduated from high school or college, or have become health care professionals.

“When students come back, because they been in a hospital setting, and tell about their experiences – that’s important to me,” she said.

Chick’s introduction to nursing was a poignant one. Her newborn sister spent days in a NICU before dying. “I heard of great things the nurses had done to take care of her and my parents,” she recalled. Chick, then a teenager, knew she wanted to studying nursing.

Working in a NICU, she said, meant she experienced emotional highs and lows. She had to learn how to leave her work – and the emotions that came with it – at the hospital so she could focus on her family when she was at home.

She also gained perspective. “Over time, I realized I would do the best of my ability to take care of my patients while I was there. I couldn’t always control what happened, but I could give the very best care to my patients and their families.”

After eight years in the NICU, Chick became a post-operation nurse. In this role, she helped her young patients learn how to care for themselves after surgery. She also worked with her patients’ parents.

“I did a lot of teaching. I found I truly loved the nursing and teaching aspect of my job.”

After eight years working recovery, Chick became a teacher nurse. The academy is for high school juniors and seniors who seek a career in health care. They spend time in the classroom and in clinical settings.

Chick said she loves every moment, especially watching her students interact with patients at Midlands Hospital. Chick’s nominator wrote: “She is kind, caring and a huge asset to the Nursing Academy students. The students in the past have acknowledged her for being such an important part of their education in nursing.”