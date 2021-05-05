Julie Dukes: Building mentorship programs

The first year of a new job always has some pressure, but for a new nurse involved in life-and-death situations daily, an experienced hand is appreciated.

It’s for that reason that Julie Dukes, lead nurse in the intensive care unit at Bellevue Medical Center, introduced a mentorship program in the ICU, matching first-year nurses to those with some years behind their scrubs.

Dukes said the mentor and mentee are paired up for a year, not just for the teaching aspects of being a nurse but but also for building camaraderie.

“They attend training sessions together, but also go to breakfast or donate blood together,” she said. “I’ve had to get creative in finding things that can be done together but it’s all to make the new nurses part of the team.”

The program has received notice: Dukes recently made a Zoom presentation to the director of professional development at Nebraska Medicine (parent organization to Bellevue Medical Center) who indicated her plan to meet with the professional development heads of each unit to add mentorships.

Over the past 30 years, Dukes had critical-care nursing jobs in Missouri, Georgia, Arizona and Illinois before landing in Nebraska at Bellevue Medical Center.