Julie Dukes: Building mentorship programs

The first year of a new job always has some pressure, but for a new nurse involved in life-and-death situations daily, an experienced hand is appreciated.
It’s for that reason that Julie Dukes, lead nurse in the intensive care unit at Bellevue Medical Center, introduced a mentorship program in the ICU, matching first-year nurses to those with some years behind their scrubs.
Dukes said the mentor and mentee are paired up for a year, not just for the teaching aspects of being a nurse but but also for building camaraderie.
“They attend training sessions together, but also go to breakfast or donate blood together,” she said. “I’ve had to get creative in finding things that can be done together but it’s all to make the new nurses part of the team.”
The program has received notice: Dukes recently made a Zoom presentation to the director of professional development at Nebraska Medicine (parent organization to Bellevue Medical Center) who indicated her plan to meet with the professional development heads of each unit to add mentorships.
Over the past 30 years, Dukes had critical-care nursing jobs in Missouri, Georgia, Arizona and Illinois before landing in Nebraska at Bellevue Medical Center.
With that kind of experience and recognized quality of care (as recipient of a national DAISY Award), Dukes is now considered the “Mom of the ICU” but wouldn’t have minded a mentor herself.
“In my time as a nurse, I’ve never had a mentor of my own or a person who stood out to guide me,” she said. “A lot of businesses have mentorship programs and I felt this was something that could be a resource for our nurses.”
She has created five mentorships for the first year, which isn’t bad for a small department with eight beds and 15 to 20 nurses.
“Our size makes it more of a challenge to find those who want to be mentors and then to match them up for a right fit,” she said.
Originally from Bedford, Iowa, Dukes was an EMT during and after high school and began her nursing education at Missouri Western State University at St. Joseph before starting her career across the U.S. and back.
“Your career kind of chooses you,” she said. “I’ve always liked to help people when they are at their most vulnerable, to help ease their suffering.”