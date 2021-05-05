Katie Circo: Saving lives with a COVID therapy

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the region in March 2020, Nebraska Medicine was on the front lines of treatment and therapeutics of the virus. Katie Circo saw the suffering and took it upon herself to find a better way to deal with the crisis.

Circo, a nursing professional development specialist, covers the medical and surgical ICUs of Nebraska Medicine.

“I got online to see what others were doing to help COVID patients and my research led me to what they were doing in Italy and New York and other places, and that’s when I found out about proning,” she said.

Proning involves turning a patient from their back to their stomach to breathe better and has proven to be an effective therapy for COVID patients once they are ventilated.

Circo dug deep in her research, finding the number of people needed to complete the task (four to five) and the disciplines and roles needed (such as an ICU nurse to keep lines and tubes positioned and cleared).

It’s not easy and takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete, but Circo introduced proning to her medical ICU team in late March 2020 and ultimately engaged the physician teams. Proning is now approved and implemented at the medical center.