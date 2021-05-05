Our distinguished panel of judges

The four judges for the 10 honorees in the inaugural tribute, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” had a tough task. The salute drew 130 nominations from throughout Nebraska. Nine honorees were chosen by multicriteria ranking while the 10th honoree was chosen in reader’s choice voting online at omaha.com. See each honoree tell their story at go.omaha.com/nurses2021, beginning May 10.
BRIDGET CANIGLIA
Visiting Nurse Association
Bridget Caniglia has been a part of Visiting Nurse Association since 2005, initially joining the organization as vice president of home care. She has more than 25 years of nursing experience in clinical care, management and leadership in varied settings, including rehabilitation, skilled nursing, acute care and home health. In her current role, she is responsible for establishing, developing and supporting an integrated clinical infrastructure for agency operations. Bridget holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing. In May, she will complete master’s degrees in nursing and business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
DR. ANTHONY HATCHER
Hillcrest Health Services
Anthony Hatcher is a board-certified family physician and chief medical officer of Hillcrest Health Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Truman State University, a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, and a master’s degree in executive leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Hatcher completed his Family Medicine residency at Creighton University and became a USAF Flight Surgeon serving as the Chief of Aerospace Medicine stationed at Offutt AFB. Prior to joining Hillcrest Health Services in 2017, Dr. Hatcher spent more than 20 years working for Alegent /CHI Health as a practicing clinical physician. He also served on the Alegent Health board of directors as well as the chief administrative officer of CHI Health Clinic. Hatcher earned credentials as a certified medical director and serves as medical director for several skilled facilities. He currently is a board member for the Arthritis Foundation.
SUE NUSS, PH.D.
Nebraska Medicine
Sue Nuss, Ph.D., is chief nursing officer for Nebraska Medicine. She has more than 36 years of nursing experience, including 25 in pediatric oncology and 11 in nursing administration. She holds an associate of nursing degree and doctor of philosophy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center; a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York; a master’s degree in nursing from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey; and a master of business administration degree from the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado. She currently is UNMC College of Nursing associate dean for Nebraska Medicine Nursing.
SUSAN WARD, PH.D.
Nebraska Methodist College
Susan Ward, dean of nursing, has been with Nebraska Methodist College since 2000. As a staff nurse, she practiced in the areas of obstetrical and high-risk obstetrical nursing. After receiving a master’s degree, she transitioned into nursing education. She has been a nurse educator for the past 22 years and has taught in both the undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Nebraska Methodist College and as an adjunct online instructor in the master’s program at the University of Texas. Ward, who holds a Ph.D., has been published in several medical journals and is the co-author of an obstetrical and pediatric text book package which received American Journal of Nursing Awards in 2009 and 2016.