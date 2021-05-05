Our distinguished panel of judges

The four judges for the 10 honorees in the inaugural tribute, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” had a tough task. The salute drew 130 nominations from throughout Nebraska. Nine honorees were chosen by multicriteria ranking while the 10th honoree was chosen in reader’s choice voting online at omaha.com. See each honoree tell their story at go.omaha.com/nurses2021, beginning May 10.

BRIDGET CANIGLIA

Visiting Nurse Association

Bridget Caniglia has been a part of Visiting Nurse Association since 2005, initially joining the organization as vice president of home care. She has more than 25 years of nursing experience in clinical care, management and leadership in varied settings, including rehabilitation, skilled nursing, acute care and home health. In her current role, she is responsible for establishing, developing and supporting an integrated clinical infrastructure for agency operations. Bridget holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing. In May, she will complete master’s degrees in nursing and business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

DR. ANTHONY HATCHER

Hillcrest Health Services