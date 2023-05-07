Monica Ibarra, then 14, wishes she had had the opportunity to say thank you to the nurse who helped her when she found herself alone in a hospital and fearful she was dying.

She also would like to thank her for inspiring Ibarra to pursue a career in nursing.

“I was scared. I thought I was dying,” Ibarra said. “She was there to hold my hand.”

Ibarra, who works in the Women’s Health Clinic at OneWorld Community Health Centers, said that experience at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center inspired her to pursue nursing. Another experience – when she was ill but her family, living in Utah at the time, was without insurance – inspires her work at OneWorld.

“It goes back to not having access to care,” she said. “That was difficult for my family and I don’t want anyone else to go through that experience.”

Which is why she started her nursing career at OneWorld and hasn’t left.

Some back story. Ibarra and her family were living in Utah without insurance and access to health care. A relative told them about OneWorld in Omaha, which provides affordable, accessible care, and the family moved to Nebraska. Later, Ibarra became ill and she was taken to Children’s by ambulance.

“At this point, I was by myself. My parents weren’t there. I am scared. This lady, whose only job was to be with me, told me to squeeze her hand as hard as I could. I squeezed with both hands.”

Ibarra later wrote about the experience in a college essay, which helped her earn a full scholarship. She could choose her field of study and chose nursing.

At OneWorld, Ibarra first worked in family practice, and recently moved to women’s health. She enjoys the team approach that OneWorld employs to provide care.

“Each day is good with just being able to work as a team. It’s rewarding knowing we did the best we could for our patients each day.”

Ibarra is good at what she does, her nominator wrote: “She devotes her time and attention to ensure that patients receive culturally respectful, high quality health care with special attention to the underserved.”

Her job involves building trust with patients. One patient stands out: A homeless woman who has lost custody of her children. She shared that she hadn’t felt welcome at other places where she sought care.

“We gave her that reassurance that we are here for her and to help – and she can trust us.”

It worked. “She keeps coming back.”