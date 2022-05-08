Nurse: Our distinguished panel of judges

The three judges for the 10 honorees in the annual tribute, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” had a tough task. The salute drew nominations from throughout Nebraska. Nine honorees were chosen by multicriteria ranking while the 10th honoree was chosen in reader’s choice voting online at omaha.com. See each honoree tell their story at go.omaha.com/nurses2022.

SUE NUSS, PH.D.

Nebraska Medicine

Sue Nuss, Ph.D., is chief nursing officer for Nebraska Medicine. She has more than 37 years of nursing experience, including 25 in pediatric oncology and 11 in nursing administration. She holds an associate of nursing degree and doctor of philosophy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center; a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York; a master’s degree in nursing from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey; and a master of business administration degree from the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado. She currently is UNMC College of Nursing associate dean for Nebraska Medicine Nursing.

SUSAN WARD, PH.D.

Nebraska Methodist College

Susan Ward, dean of nursing, has been with Nebraska Methodist College since 2000. As a staff nurse, she practiced in the areas of obstetrical and high-risk obstetrical nursing. After receiving a master’s degree, she transitioned into nursing education. She has been a nurse educator for the past 23 years and has taught in both the undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Nebraska Methodist College and as an adjunct online instructor in the master’s program at the University of Texas. Ward, who holds a Ph.D., has been published in several medical journals and is the co-author of an obstetrical and pediatric text book package which received American Journal of Nursing Awards in 2009 and 2016.

JAN HERZOG, MSN, RN

AARP

Jan Herzog has been an AARP volunteer for many years in a number of different areas. She has been primarily focused on issue advocacy for Nebraskans ages 50 and older and helping with AARP member and community events. She volunteered for a medical mission to Guatemala in 2015. Her 47-year career included clinical and administrative positions in critical care, home health care, quality improvement and research. She received her master of science in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. The majority of her professional career was spent in Philadelphia. In Omaha, she has volunteered with the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Lauritzen Gardens, League of Women Voters, AARP and Douglas County Historical Society.