Over the past year, COVID-19 has impacted many millions of lives. Despite the fear, uncertainty and human devastation, nurses worldwide have shown not only strength and compassion but also the capacity to offer even more.
In honor of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, The World-Herald asked readers to nominate a nurse “who has made a significant impact in your life or the lives of others.”
In response, 130 names were submitted and, after thorough consideration, nine exemplary nurses selected by a panel of health care executives with a 10th nurse chosen by our readers. All 10 are highlighted in “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” a special section appearing in today’s newspaper and on Omaha.com.
The judges for this recognition soon realized that today’s nurses were capable of incredible abilities with remarkable humbleness. All felt that their teams should be part of the recognition, not themselves alone, while feeling great pride for their respective organizations.
The difficulty of treating hundreds of patients suffering from a new, mysterious and frequently fatal virus presented fear and failure, yet it didn’t break a single nurse from his or her mission of care.
Beyond the demands of their workplaces, the recognized nurses continued their care within their community. The judges saw the nurses volunteering at COVID testing and vaccination clinics, welcoming new residents of different cultures, and befriending families of patients who passed.
Sponsors of this special week (AARP Nebraska, Nebraska Medicine, Hillcrest Health Services and Medical Solutions) expressed their appreciation and pride for the nurses.
“Taking this opportunity to be the title sponsor of this recognition effort was really important to our organization,” said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska. “This is a perfect opportunity to stop and recognize the nurses for the role they’ve had in this pandemic.
“We’ve all been moved by the stories of bravery and dedication from nurses,” he added, “especially playing that critical link between families and patients of COVID-19. It has been heart-wrenching for all of us to see those stories and now it’s the perfect time to pause and say thank you and to recognize the service of all of our nurses across our state.”
“It’s incredible to watch what nurses have done in a time while we were at home in quarantine,” said Craig Meier, chief operating officer of Medical Solutions. “They are going into the storm of the pandemic — in stressful and high-anxiety situations — putting themselves at risk just to care for others.
“These are individuals making a difference in the lives of so many people, especially when their families can’t be there next to them. It’s the nurses who show them love and compassion who get them through this really tough time.”