Some facet of the medical field has always been a calling for Samantha Docken, a Blair native who’s lived most of her life in Omaha. She initially considered a career as a pharmacist and considered studying to become a surgeon.

“But I liked the ‘people interaction’ and went with a career in nursing,” she said.

Docken currently works as a nurse in the Bellevue Medical Center Intensive Care Unit where she also serves as a skilled mentor and trainer for new nurses and fills in as a charge nurse for the ICU.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College in 2017. Prior to assuming her current position, she worked as a nurse in nearly every inpatient unit at a Level One Trauma Center. Docken also worked as a nurse in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit and Federal Quarantine Center, one of several medical workers to initially respond to the COVID-19 crisis taking care of some of the first COVID-19 patients who arrived in the U.S.

Her passion for helping others led her to the American Red Cross while working two part-time jobs to support her full-time enrollment in nursing school. As a disaster services relief worker, she helped during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. She volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol’s Emergency Services Operations in conducting inland search and rescue for downed aircraft.

Docken is currently seeking acceptance into a doctorate in nursing practice program at Clarkson to become a Critical Care Medical Nurse Practitioner.

“Constant learning appeals to me, and this would allow me to make an even greater impact on patients’ lives,” she said.

“When you ask any nurse why they chose to go into this profession, they will almost always tell you it is the human connection,” Docken said. “It’s the ability to make an impact on another human’s life, the ability to make a difference – even if it is for just one person. Nursing provides you with the unique opportunity to become a part of someone’s story. You not only get to hear about a person’s unique life journey and all of the amazing things they’ve done in their lifetime … you also get to become a part of that journey.

“You come across people from all walks of life. Whether that person is your patient, their mother, their father, their child, you are entering what is often one of the scariest moments in their lives. You are the face they will remember, the shoulder they will cry on, the person who helps them take their first steps after major surgery they might have wondered if they would survive. You become part of their story. That feeling is unlike anything else in the world.”