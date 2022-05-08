Sheila Lynch Sully, Staff RN, Nebraska Medicine: Caring for the ‘sickest of the sick’ in more ways than one

As an ICU nurse, Sheila Lynch Sully takes care of the “sickest of the sick.” In fact, two patients had just died the week of this interview.

Many people only have medical TV shows as a reference to imagine the emergencies that come through the door each day.

“Thankfully, most people don’t see that world,” she said.

Of course, COVID has had a big impact on her job over the past two years. With or without the pandemic, the job is both physically and emotionally draining, Lynch Sully said. But she loves it.

Besides, as an “older” nurse, she has an obligation to be a positive role model for the younger nurses, she added. It’s a team, and they support each other.

Just as important is the support that they provide to their patients — and sometimes it goes beyond just physical healing.

“We’re connecting with people during one of the worst times of their lives,” she said. “There is a lot of uncertainty, and we help them through that process.”

Oftentimes when a patient is very sick, their family members have a hard time retaining and understanding what the prognosis and next steps are, Lynch Sully explained. That’s why she prefers to hear what the doctor says as the family is hearing it so she can explain it in a more “basic” way.

One family who must be especially appreciative of Lynch Sully’s “basic” explanations is the family of a patient she cares for privately outside of her job at Nebraska Medicine. He has quadriplegia and requires around-the-clock care.

“I have been to more restaurants with him than my husband,” she joked about the patient, who she started working for as a way to earn extra money after nursing school.

Twenty-seven years later, her weekly visits have become a lifelong friendship with the patient and his family.

“I’m old-school loyal,” she said.

Obviously.