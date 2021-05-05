Shuntel Blecher: Taking away the fear in the ER

Patients entering the emergency room at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center need someone to “take away the scare,” says Shuntel Blecher.
She wants to be that nurse.
She might tie into that need by being funny and silly with a toddler, or conversational and understanding with a teen.
Not only is it calming to the child, it puts the accompanying parent at ease too.
“Many times, it is the parent that you need to care for,” she said. “Even before I had my own child — who has had her own medical problems — I could totally understand the anxiety facing the parent,” she said.
Blecher’s route to Children’s emergency room was far from direct.
“I realized almost immediately that I was NOT an adult nurse. The patients were too needy and whiny,” she joked.
A year on the oncology floor proved too emotional; she didn’t see the neonatal intensive care unit as her last stop either. She considered other options in 2001 before giving the emergency room at Children’s Hospital a try.
“I saw it as temporary until I found what I wanted, and that was 20 years ago,” Blecher said. “Now I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be. Every day is different — every hour is different. You can have a teenager in one room and a 2-year-old in another with the challenge of how you deal and talk with them.”
The impetus for a career in health care came with TV shows from the ’80s about the profession.
“I loved the medical shows,” she said. “I’d watch ‘M*A*S*H’ with my dad, ‘Trapper John, M.D.,’ ‘St. Elsewhere’ and other shows. I remember the excitement of the characters identifying and figuring out problems while caring for people.”
An appendectomy when she was a teen gave her a chance to see nurses and doctors in action firsthand. She was hooked. She earned an associate degree in nursing from the College of St. Mary, and while working as a certified nursing assistant, got her bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Committee work in areas like nursing research is particularly enjoyable.
“I’ve found that I love it,” she said. “I’ve since become accepted into a nurse fellowship and am writing an article that will possibly be published.”