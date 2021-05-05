Shuntel Blecher: Taking away the fear in the ER

Patients entering the emergency room at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center need someone to “take away the scare,” says Shuntel Blecher.

She wants to be that nurse.

She might tie into that need by being funny and silly with a toddler, or conversational and understanding with a teen.

Not only is it calming to the child, it puts the accompanying parent at ease too.

“Many times, it is the parent that you need to care for,” she said. “Even before I had my own child — who has had her own medical problems — I could totally understand the anxiety facing the parent,” she said.

Blecher’s route to Children’s emergency room was far from direct.

“I realized almost immediately that I was NOT an adult nurse. The patients were too needy and whiny,” she joked.

A year on the oncology floor proved too emotional; she didn’t see the neonatal intensive care unit as her last stop either. She considered other options in 2001 before giving the emergency room at Children’s Hospital a try.