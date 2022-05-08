Susan Tishendorf, Swoop Nurse, Bellevue Medical Center: ‘Swoop, here I am’

Susan Tishendorf has never regretted becoming a nurse. In fact, it’s the only thing she has ever wanted to do. But the past two years have certainly tested her patience.

First, there was COVID.

During the worst of it, she and her fellow nurses stuck it out for their patients — and each other, she said.

One nurse in particular came to mind when Tishendorf reflected on those early months. Her COVID patients were elderly, and one of them told her that he didn’t want any extra measures taken — he was giving up.

“We were talking with the family over Zoom, and you could just see that nurse breaking,” Tishendorf said. “We told her to take her mask off and to just breathe. I was so proud (of the team) — I saw Jesus all over it.”

Next came the nursing shortage. Tishendorf said sees her role as an “encourager” supporting the team.

Perhaps that’s how she came up with the phrase, “Swoop, here I am,” which she likes to announce every time she walks into a different department during her shifts at Nebraska Medicine Bellevue Health Center. Whether it’s starting an IV or a feeding tube in the ER or admitting patients on the medical-surgical floor, she said she helps with whatever she can.

Her past experience must come in handy. She started her career in a community hospital where she did a “little bit of everything,” she said. After that, she was a labor and delivery nurse, and then a high-risk OB flight nurse.

These days, she feels drawn to the dying: “It’s an honor to be with the patient and the family,” she explained. “It just feels right.”

She should always trust her gut.