Tami Bardon has been a nurse for the past 37 years, the last 32 of those years with the Methodist Health System. Her career decision dates back nearly four decades.

“I was a nurse’s aide in high school,” she said. “I loved it.” It was clearly a love affair that lasted.

Bardon earned her nursing diploma from the Jennie Edmundson Nursing School and spent the next 27 years – from 1987 to 2004 – as an emergency room nurse. In addition to her ER work, her resume includes inpatient, case management, eight years at Children’s Hospital and then as a triage nurse in the cardiology clinic. Seven months ago, she transferred to the cardiology office where she said the staff focus is “making changes to improve the care of our patients.”

Bardon said the fact that she is a Council Bluffs native was a tremendous help when she worked in case management helping patients get what they need.

“I’ve developed a lot of connections here, including with the Area on Aging, Iowa Legal Aid, the Veterans Administration and Heartland Family Services,” she said. “Most people are not aware of all the help that is available here when they are in need.” Her goal was and is to make sure patients get the best care, the most resources and that every hurdle has been cleared.

As a cardiology triage nurse, Bardon recognized the need to collect complete and accurate information from cardiology patients to pass along to providers. Although we all ask basically the same questions during the triage process, “You don’t want to forget a key component,” she said.

To that end, Bardon developed a list of questions and phrases used in the triage process. Each question was followed by a “yes” or “no” where appropriate that can be marked by the triage nurse. Other questions were followed by a list of typical patient responses that also can be selected by the triage nurse. Nicole Siebels, an RN who works as a clinical informatics specialist at Jennie Edmundson, created a computerized version of the tool Bardon developed to provide faster and more accurate triage information that can be quickly accessed by other staff and providers.

For Bardon, nursing has become a family thing. Her daughter will graduate from Methodist in May, and her daughter-in-law is currently a nurse with the Methodist system.

“Probably the biggest reward of nursing is seeing a patient come back from a serious illness,” she said, “to be able to succeed in a plan to improve their life and to recognize the positive effect you can have.”