We honor 10 nurses who deserve to be recognized — whether they like it or not

As we celebrate Nurses Week and this second year of the World-Herald’s special recognition program, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” we can’t help but reflect on the past year and all that hasn’t changed.
We didn’t think we would still be talking about COVID. And yes, while we may have been able to predict the nursing shortage, we hoped it wouldn’t happen.
But there is still a lot to celebrate. We asked our readers to nominate a nurse who has made a significant impact in their lives or the lives of others, and we’re introducing the honorees on these pages. Nine of them were selected by a panel of health care professionals, while one winner had the readers’ choice vote.
Can you guess what they have in common?
Humility.
“I can name 100 nurses who are better than me and have more intelligence and skills,” said Joey Burt.
Cara Sevier asked, “Why me? Tons of people do this.”
Many of them wanted to share the credit, saying they couldn’t have done it without their families or co-workers. They also talked about how proud they are of the people they work with and all they have been through.
Others downplayed it.
“I do what I do,” said Ann Gray. “And I do it because I was called to serve.”
Do the nurses you know do their jobs out of obligation?
We didn’t think so.
You can’t fake compassion, care and respect — or loving what you do. We know from experience.
The Omaha World-Herald is proud to partner with AARP Nebraska, Nebraska Medicine and Medical Solutions to honor these outstanding nurses.
2022 Nurses: The Heart of Health Care Honorees
Aaron Alvarado, BSN, RN, Nebraska Medicine: It’s the little things that really count
Aaron Alvarado’s path to working on the orthopedics floor of Nebraska Medicine started with lemonade and cookies.
That’s what he was handing out as a volunteer on that same floor in college, and it’s where he eventually became a CNA. Today, Alvarado’s job as a charge nurse consists of overseeing the patient load, supervising a team of nurses and CNAs, and planning the overnight shift’s schedule.
Yes, he has come a long way from his lemonade and cookie days, but it’s not because of anything he has done on his own, he said. “There is a great amount of teamwork in my unit, and a strong support system behind me.”
His patients see it differently. Thanks to Alvarado’s special trips to the hospital’s gift shop for everyday items like newspapers, crossword puzzles, notepads and even dental floss, they have experienced joy.
“They’re being poked and prodded and disrupted all the time. I just want to bring them a sense of comfort, and something so small means so much to them,” he said. “It can really brighten their day.”
It was ice cream that did the trick for his great-grandmother. Alvarado was at her side during her final weeks of life, and the experience meant so much to him that he decided to pursue nursing as a career.
He started working on the orthopedics floor of Nebraska Medicine as a CNA soon after that in 2014, and he hasn’t left the floor since.
“I really like the rehab process and teaching patients what they need to do to keep safe and healthy,” he said.
His training undoubtedly includes questions about the small things in life that bring them joy.
Abigail Steiner, BSN, RN, SANE-A, Emergency Department Nurse, Methodist Health System: Nothing stops her from caring for others
Three major life events. Devastating circumstances. Most people would be knocked down, but Abigail Steiner came out stronger.
“Life has proven to me that in a fight or flight situation I fight. I do my best work in stressful, chaotic situations.”
Situation No. 1: The 2007 Westroads Mall shooting. Steiner was shopping in the mall at the time, and happened to be halfway through nursing school. She had planned to go into critical care, but after “seeing a lot” from the top floor of Von Maur during the shooting, she switched her focus to psychiatric nursing.
“It opened my eyes to the need of that specialty,” she said. “And it drove me to want to become a nurse who could lead with compassion, integrity and respect.”
Situation No. 2: Her dad’s passing in 2019. Steiner was a traveling nurse at the time, but returned to southwest Iowa to care for her dad when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She ultimately became his hospice nurse, and remained at his side until the very end. Although she said it was the hardest thing she has ever had to do, it gave her confidence that she could do more.
Situation No. 3: COVID-19, March 2020. Steiner had COVID soon after the pandemic began, but she went back to work in the ER later that summer because she wanted to be there for her patients and fellow nurses.
“It solidified my decision to go back into the ‘trenches,’” she said.
Although she has worked as a substance abuse/detox RN and an adult psychiatric/mental health RN, among other roles, in various types of settings over the past 10 years — and earned a nomination for the prestigious national DAISY Award last year — Steiner is nowhere near the end of her list of goals. In fact, she is looking forward to diving deeper into her SANE/forensic nursing certification specialty and obtaining her TNCC certification.
“I just have always been guided toward helping others,” she said. “It just feels right.”
Ann Gray, Director of Nursing, Omaha Nursing & Rehab: ‘You just have to love’
Ann Gray has been caring for others with her own special blend of humor and empathy for 34 years.
“Some of these people don’t have anyone else but us.”
That’s a reality at many long-term care facilities, not to mention that they don’t want to be there in the first place.
“Think of leaving your house and moving to one room with a roommate who you may not even like,” Gray said. “These people are our customers, but they don’t want to be our customers.”
Gray is known at Omaha Nursing & Rehab for her sense of humor. But she is very serious when it comes to the residents. Her goals are to always make them feel welcome and loved, and to never let them die alone, she said.
Her second goal came into play frequently during the height of COVID. The residents weren’t able to see their loved ones. By the time they could see them, it was often too late.
“It was so hard for the families and staff. I can’t even tell you how sad it was,” she said.
It was during that time that Gray and two other staff members at the long-term care facility where she worked at the time formed a Kindness Crew. They established “Be Kind Wednesday” and “it just grew,” she said. Pretty soon the staff — and even some of the residents — were wearing their Be Kind T-shirts every Wednesday.
“We solve problems,” Gray said matter-of-factly. “There is so much you can do to add to people’s lives.”
Sometimes it’s a different perspective. Before her mom died, Gray used to tell families who had lost a parent that it would be OK. Now she tells them that it will “eventually be OK” because she knows how it feels.
It must have been empathy that called Gray to nursing.
“I truly care,” she said. “You just have to love.”
Cara Sevier, LPN, Think Whole Person Healthcare: Her love is written all over her face
Cara Sevier’s patients can’t get much past her when it comes to how they’re feeling.
“I always remember the looks on their faces,” she said. “I know when they’re sick. I know if they just got bad news. And I always recognize that sparkle in their eyes when they’re feeling better.”
She also knows what “pure terror” looks like, which is exactly what her patient was feeling the day she came into the clinic with chest pains. It turned into a full-blown heart attack by the time Sevier performed an EKG, and the patient had to be transferred to the hospital.
“I was really worried about her. Her closest family member lived three hours away, and she couldn’t understand what was happening or what to do,” she said. “I was getting ready to go (her shift for the day had ended), but I felt in my heart that I was supposed to be there.”
So Sevier stayed — overnight. She comforted the patient before and after her open heart surgery, and she called her family with updates. To this day, the patient thinks of Sevier as an extended family member. Although the feelings are mutual, she admits that they aren’t exclusive.
“My patients are all like my family,” she said.
COVID notwithstanding. Sevier was one of the first to volunteer to work in a COVID intensive care unit at an Arkansas hospital in March 2020. Despite black eyes, a bruised face and cracked skin from her face coverings, a six-month-long Personal Protective Equipment shortage didn’t phase her.
“I knew it was awful — you hear horror stories and they are true. But people needed me.”
She must have been able to tell by the looks on their faces.
Crystal Sainato, Float Pool Nurse, Omaha VA Medical Center: Helping those who served
Crystal Sainato doesn’t always go home when her shift is over, especially if she has a chance to spread a little cheer.
“People aren’t there because they’re happy and feeling good,” she said. “I try to bring some sort of happiness to their darkest moments.”
For a lot of patients, it’s joking around to make them laugh — or even just crack a smile. One time it was a shave. Another time it was a massage — anything to make them feel better, she said.
For one patient in the ICU, it was lunch.
“We were talking about our favorite foods and he really liked fried catfish,” Sainato said. “I found a place that had it on the menu and brought him lunch. He couldn’t believe I did that, but I didn’t think it was a big deal. I told him, ‘You wanted it. I brought it.’”
Sometimes the “ask” isn’t quite as simple. One patient was very upset “calling out to God,” he told her, because he wanted Sainato to kill him. The only thing she could do to calm him down was to sit with him and hold his hand.
It was “very heart-wrenching,” she said, but she had vowed years before to never let a patient die alone. At the time, she was working at a skilled nursing facility and had a patient in hospice. The experience really made an impact on her, much like the one that convinced her to go into nursing in the first place.
After high school, Sainato served in the Nebraska Army National Guard, and was eventually deployed to Kuwait and Iraq. After a nine-month reprieve, she volunteered to go back to Iraq to do convoy security. She was trained by a health care specialist named Tricia Jameson, who was later killed in combat.
“She was the seed,” Sainato said.
For the past nine months, Sainato has worked nights at the Omaha VA Medical Center helping the other nurses with everything from routine patient care to administering medications.
She undoubtedly spreads a little cheer as well.
Joey Burt, RN, Clinical Nurse Manager, Maple Crest Health Center: Providing joy, laughter and friendship in the final ‘chapter’
The way Joey Burt sees it, he is taking care of 150 grandparents. He wants to make their “last stop in life” as fulfilling as possible.
As a clinical nurse manager, he oversees the total care of 45 adults who have conditions ranging from Parkinson’s disease to dementia and age-related debilities. His main concern is that the residents receive the highest level of care, which to Burt means that almost anything falls within his job description. Wheelchair adjustments, emotional support and navigating family dynamics are just a few examples.
“These families are trusting me with their parents’ lives,” he said. “It’s an honor to take care of them.”
Like all other nursing homes, Maple Crest Health Center wasn’t spared from COVID. In fact, there have been several outbreaks. Burt said he is proud of “what the staff did to keep people alive” and how much they have overcome.
What has helped is their ability to find beauty in the moment: A smile, a laugh, a memory, a story.
Although Burt originally had his sights on being a doctor, he knew he was a natural caretaker and wanted to be at the bedside with his patients. Still, his love for the nursing home initially surprised him since he thought for many years that a hospital is where the excitement lies.
“I just fell in love with this population,” he said. “Nursing homes get a bad rap because it’s no one’s preferred destination. But there is incredible joy, laughter and friendship to be had in this chapter of their lives.”
It sounds like it extends to the staff, too.
Melissa Gates, BSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CPEN, Nebraska Medicine: When wanting to feel close is anything but selfish
Melissa Gates always has the same advice when she trains new nurses:
Protect your license: Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and it’s OK to say no.
Think outside of the box: Dance around like a little kid; hold a patient’s hand; and improvise when you don’t have the right equipment. Think beyond what you learned in school.
Take care of yourself: You can’t just go to work, go home, go to bed and then do it all over again. Make time for self-care.
Gates admits to ignoring her own advice until recently. As a certified ER nurse, certified trauma nurse, certified pediatric emergency nurse, SANE nurse — and a single mother of a teenage son — overnight shifts don’t allow for much spare time. As a result, she has missed activities, school events and time spent together.
On the hardest days when she has had to deal with patients struggling to stay alive, her passion has wavered. In fact, between COVID and the nursing shortage, she had considered a career as a doctor. She was even enrolled in pre-med classes. But then a patient changed her mind.
“She helped me realize that I wanted to be next to my patients. I like the closeness that you feel, and you only can feel that as a nurse,” she said.
It turns out that Gates feels that same closeness when she trains nurses. She said she loves to see them learn and progress, often feeling like a proud “mama bear” when they succeed. Saving a life falls into that same category, while her son’s achievements are in a category all on their own.
“I’m grateful that I can teach my son how to have a good work ethic, and that you have to make sacrifices for the things that you want and need,” she said.
No wonder she gives such good advice.
Sheila Lynch Sully, Staff RN, Nebraska Medicine: Caring for the ‘sickest of the sick’ in more ways than one
As an ICU nurse, Sheila Lynch Sully takes care of the “sickest of the sick.” In fact, two patients had just died the week of this interview.
Many people only have medical TV shows as a reference to imagine the emergencies that come through the door each day.
“Thankfully, most people don’t see that world,” she said.
Of course, COVID has had a big impact on her job over the past two years. With or without the pandemic, the job is both physically and emotionally draining, Lynch Sully said. But she loves it.
Besides, as an “older” nurse, she has an obligation to be a positive role model for the younger nurses, she added. It’s a team, and they support each other.
Just as important is the support that they provide to their patients — and sometimes it goes beyond just physical healing.
“We’re connecting with people during one of the worst times of their lives,” she said. “There is a lot of uncertainty, and we help them through that process.”
Oftentimes when a patient is very sick, their family members have a hard time retaining and understanding what the prognosis and next steps are, Lynch Sully explained. That’s why she prefers to hear what the doctor says as the family is hearing it so she can explain it in a more “basic” way.
One family who must be especially appreciative of Lynch Sully’s “basic” explanations is the family of a patient she cares for privately outside of her job at Nebraska Medicine. He has quadriplegia and requires around-the-clock care.
“I have been to more restaurants with him than my husband,” she joked about the patient, who she started working for as a way to earn extra money after nursing school.
Twenty-seven years later, her weekly visits have become a lifelong friendship with the patient and his family.
“I’m old-school loyal,” she said.
Obviously.
Susan Tishendorf, Swoop Nurse, Bellevue Medical Center: ‘Swoop, here I am’
Susan Tishendorf has never regretted becoming a nurse. In fact, it’s the only thing she has ever wanted to do. But the past two years have certainly tested her patience.
First, there was COVID.
During the worst of it, she and her fellow nurses stuck it out for their patients — and each other, she said.
One nurse in particular came to mind when Tishendorf reflected on those early months. Her COVID patients were elderly, and one of them told her that he didn’t want any extra measures taken — he was giving up.
“We were talking with the family over Zoom, and you could just see that nurse breaking,” Tishendorf said. “We told her to take her mask off and to just breathe. I was so proud (of the team) — I saw Jesus all over it.”
Next came the nursing shortage. Tishendorf said sees her role as an “encourager” supporting the team.
Perhaps that’s how she came up with the phrase, “Swoop, here I am,” which she likes to announce every time she walks into a different department during her shifts at Nebraska Medicine Bellevue Health Center. Whether it’s starting an IV or a feeding tube in the ER or admitting patients on the medical-surgical floor, she said she helps with whatever she can.
Her past experience must come in handy. She started her career in a community hospital where she did a “little bit of everything,” she said. After that, she was a labor and delivery nurse, and then a high-risk OB flight nurse.
These days, she feels drawn to the dying: “It’s an honor to be with the patient and the family,” she explained. “It just feels right.”
She should always trust her gut.