We honor 10 nurses who deserve to be recognized — whether they like it or not

As we celebrate Nurses Week and this second year of the World-Herald’s special recognition program, “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” we can’t help but reflect on the past year and all that hasn’t changed.

We didn’t think we would still be talking about COVID. And yes, while we may have been able to predict the nursing shortage, we hoped it wouldn’t happen.

But there is still a lot to celebrate. We asked our readers to nominate a nurse who has made a significant impact in their lives or the lives of others, and we’re introducing the honorees on these pages. Nine of them were selected by a panel of health care professionals, while one winner had the readers’ choice vote.

Can you guess what they have in common?

Humility.

“I can name 100 nurses who are better than me and have more intelligence and skills,” said Joey Burt.

Cara Sevier asked, “Why me? Tons of people do this.”

Many of them wanted to share the credit, saying they couldn’t have done it without their families or co-workers. They also talked about how proud they are of the people they work with and all they have been through.

Others downplayed it.

“I do what I do,” said Ann Gray. “And I do it because I was called to serve.”

Do the nurses you know do their jobs out of obligation?

We didn’t think so.

You can’t fake compassion, care and respect — or loving what you do. We know from experience.

The Omaha World-Herald is proud to partner with AARP Nebraska, Nebraska Medicine and Medical Solutions to honor these outstanding nurses.