EXPLAINER: Flood insurance revamp aims for fairer rates

The new program takes into account different kinds of flooding that can damage property — including overflow from a river, storm surge, coastal erosion and heavy rainfall — as well as how far a home is from a water source.

Another new factor: the estimated cost for rebuilding after damage. Since smaller homes cost less to replace, FEMA says the change will lead to fairer pricing.

WHO WILL BE AFFECTED?

About 3.4 million single-family homes have policies under the FEMA program, which also serves businesses and renters. The average annual premium is $739.

Under the new program, about 625,000 single-family homeowners will see their rates decline, which hasn't happened before in the program's more than 50-year history. Rates for the rest will stay about the same or go up, according to FEMA. Increases are limited to 18% a year.

Most of the rate hikes in the first year won’t exceed $120, though about 3% of policies will go up by more than $240 and keep rising until a new target price for the plan is reached.

But the total cost for a single-family homeowner can no longer exceed $12,125, a cap that could bring relief to some. Previously, the highest premium was $45,925.