Ezzie Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concert announced at new Astro Theater in La Vista City Centre La Vista’s brand new multipurpose theater has announced its initial lineup. Meet The World-Herald's 2023 All-Nebraska soccer team Meet the 22 athletes named to The World-Herald's 2023 All-Nebraska soccer team. Omaha girl, 11, bows out after reaching national spelling bee finals Omaha's Sarah Fernandes outspelled dozens of other contestants to reach the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but the 11-year-old … McKewon: Tommi Hill's back at corner, and Nebraska's Tony White likes what he sees Tommi Hill got benched and moved to wideout last year, but he's returned to corner, where he sits "1C" on Nebraska's cornerback depth chart. Omaha's John Beasley, film/TV actor and local theater arts activist, dies at 79 Though he traveled near and far for roles in movies, television shows and theater productions throughout his career, actor John Beasley always…