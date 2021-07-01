Faith
Band teachers at Elkhorn South High School are on administrative leave, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating one person affiliated with the school.
Two couples are sharing a corner-lot home and trying to practice a sustainable lifestyle, and that means growing their own food, keeping chickens for eggs and drying their clothes outside.
The NCAA removed NC State from the College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols, and one Wolfpack pitcher shared his fury on Twitter.
Authorities are investigating, Bob Franzese, a founder of the Omaha Sports Academy youth basketball program in connection with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
All college athletes in Nebraska will officially have at least one business offer when they can begin profiting from their name, image and likeness. And it’s coming from Runza.
Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS championship series after the NCAA declared Saturday’s scheduled bracket championship between the defending champs and NC State a no-contest.
In the midst of Nebraska’s latest power struggle — Bill Moos’ abrupt retirement — you might conclude that Husker athletics is trending toward chaos. But it can’t get any wilder than it’s already been.
In an interview with Tom Shatel, Barry Alvarez hit on several topics, including whether he was offered a job at Nebraska, the Huskers' future in the Big Ten and getting more league teams in the CFP.
The big question is what Scott Frost thinks. Yes, he hasn’t won many games here, but he might soon enough, and what he thinks matters. The desire for him to succeed still overflows the cup.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, in an interview with The World-Herald, discussed the timeline for hiring a new athletic director and the qualities he wants in potential candidates.