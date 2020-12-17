Fans set to return to Creighton basketball games on limited basis

Creighton announced Thursday that, starting next week, it will begin allowing a limited number of fans inside the CHI Health Center for men’s basketball home games.
It’s the first time since the pandemic began last spring that the Jays will play before a home crowd greater than 300 people. They host Xavier on Tuesday.
For now, the downtown arena will not exceed 10% capacity — about 1,700 fans, plus staffers. All patrons will be required to wear face masks and follow the venue’s social distancing rules, according to a new gameday plan.
CU season ticket holders will have the opportunity to secure tickets on a single-game basis. Details about the distribution plan haven’t been announced, but the school’s athletic ticket office plans to email fans Friday.
"While we are excited to offer limited attendance at our men's basketball home games beginning with Xavier, our top priority will remain the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," Creighton President Daniel S. Hendrickson said in a statement. "We have implemented a number of safety protocols and will continually assess these practices and other factors in moving forward.”
Officials at MECA and Creighton have been planning for this possibility since the summer.
Rising test positivity and hospitalization rates last month factored into CU’s decision to put its plans for fans on hold, Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said then. The World-Herald reported this week that COVID-19 cases are down 37% and hospitalizations are down 30%.
But Creighton officials have always expressed hope that the Jays could host a small crowd at some point during the 2020-21 basketball season. The CU squad just played before 2,500 fans at a road game at Kansas last week.
Creighton and MECA submitted a safety plan to the Douglas County Health Department at the end of November. The protocols were approved earlier this month.
And now a select group of fans can buy tickets to watch a Creighton sporting event.
There haven’t been many such options for locals these past several months.
Union Omaha, the city’s new professional soccer team, did sell out eight home games at 25% capacity (roughly 2,400 fans) during the summer and fall. And many high school events have been limited to small audiences of friends and family.
But nothing’s been available to fans at the college level.
The Big Ten has a conference-wide policy prohibiting crowds. So the Memorial Stadium bleachers were left vacant for Husker football games this fall, aside from a handful of family members and about 6,000 cardboard cutouts. The UNO hockey team hosted a multi-week, 38-game pod at an empty Baxter Arena this month.
Creighton’s first five home games did not have fans. But now, the Jays’ environment gets an update.
The tickets will be offered to season ticket holders on a rotating basis, according to Creighton’s press release.
Patrons will have to submit to temperature checks. Concession stands will be cash-free. Officials are requesting fans limit their movements to reduce congestion. One new mandate requires patrons to keep their face masks on unless actively eating or drinking — no cheering or yelling unless masked.
MECA spokeswoman Kristyna Engdahl said the arena has added hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building and increased the size of its cleaning crews.
Not including basketball games, the CHI Health Center has hosted three other major events since the start of the pandemic: two graduations and the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, sans shareholders, in May.
