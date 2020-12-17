Fans set to return to Creighton basketball games on limited basis

Creighton announced Thursday that, starting next week, it will begin allowing a limited number of fans inside the CHI Health Center for men’s basketball home games.

It’s the first time since the pandemic began last spring that the Jays will play before a home crowd greater than 300 people. They host Xavier on Tuesday.

For now, the downtown arena will not exceed 10% capacity — about 1,700 fans, plus staffers. All patrons will be required to wear face masks and follow the venue’s social distancing rules, according to a new gameday plan.

CU season ticket holders will have the opportunity to secure tickets on a single-game basis. Details about the distribution plan haven’t been announced, but the school’s athletic ticket office plans to email fans Friday.

"While we are excited to offer limited attendance at our men's basketball home games beginning with Xavier, our top priority will remain the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," Creighton President Daniel S. Hendrickson said in a statement. "We have implemented a number of safety protocols and will continually assess these practices and other factors in moving forward.”

Officials at MECA and Creighton have been planning for this possibility since the summer.