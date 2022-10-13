Feds award $440K grant to Bellevue to plan for bridge replacement

The Biden administration announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, that it has awarded a $440,000 grant to the City of Bellevue to help finance the planning to replace a bridge that serves as a key route for the city and Offutt Air Force Base.

The grant, which was made possible by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, is projected to cover all but $110,000 of the estimated $550,000 it will take to plan for the replacement of the Fort Crook Road bridge. The bridge consists of two structures that run parallel to each other over the Papillion Creek.

Each structure carries three lanes of traffic. They were built in 1956 and 1973. Federal documents state that both structures have severe deterioration due to age and drainage issues.

Bellevue Public Works Director Doug Clark said the federal grant significantly moves up the timeline to plan and ultimately replace the bridge. He said the planning process will help determine a timeline, the significant issues that need to be addressed and the total costs for replacing the bridge. The grant also will fund a related environmental study.

Clark estimated that it will be about three years before construction can begin.

“We feel honored and blessed that we received the grant,” he said.

The Bellevue grant was one of 23 that the Biden administration awarded for projects located in 23 states. The grants, which total more than $18.4 million, make up the first round of grants awarded under the Bridge Investment Program established by the infrastructure law.