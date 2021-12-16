Fire remains concern across Kansas after strong wind storm

Fires that erupted across Kansas continued to burn Thursday as the state responded to a wind-whipped storm that also churned up dust and reduced visibility for drivers, causing three fatalities.
The storm system on Wednesday carried winds that reached up to 90 mph in some areas. The winds combined with low humidity and dry vegetation and grasses to fuel fires in parts of western and central Kansas. Smoke was carried north by the storm and concentrated over parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.
Trego, Ellis, Russell, Sheridan, Rooks and Osborne Counties were among those reporting fires that ignited and spread quickly. Numerous homes, outbuildings and other structures were destroyed but no fatalities were reported by Thursday afternoon.
Most of the state was under an enhanced, significant or critical fire outlook, state officials said.
The National Weather Service in Wichita said the Russell County sheriff reported at least 10 homes were destroyed in fires that stretched over 150 square miles. Greg Rose, a 911 emergency dispatcher, said seven of the county's nine fire departments were out Thursday fighting blazes that rekindled overnight.
Kathleen Fabrizius, emergency management director in Trego County, said many fires were still smoldering Thursday in big trees, hay bales and power poles. She knew of four homes destroyed, along with numerous outbuildings, equipment and old homesteads.
She said some of the fires were in remote areas that were up to 10 miles apart. "We can't get to them because of the distance and because, frankly, we don't have the resources to get there," she said.
The number of acres burned across the state was still being tabulated.
Kansas deployed helicopters and other firefighting equipment from the Kansas Army National Guard and the Kansas Forest Service to western and central counties to help with fire suppression efforts.
Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency because of the elevated danger of wildfires Thursday and Friday.