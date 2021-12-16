Fire remains concern across Kansas after strong windstorm

Fires that erupted across Kansas continued to burn Thursday as the state responded to a wind-whipped storm that also churned up dust and reduced visibility for drivers, causing three fatalities.
Fires in 11 counties from Russell County west burned just under 400,000 acres, with about 365,850 acres in a fire that stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks Counties, said Shawna Hartman, spokeswoman for the Kansas Forest Service. Smaller fires were also burning in those counties and other areas.
The storm system on Wednesday carried winds that reached up to 90 mph in some areas. The winds combined with low humidity and dry vegetation and grasses to fuel fires in parts of western and central Kansas.
Numerous homes, outbuildings and other structures were destroyed but no fatalities were reported by Thursday afternoon. The fires also killed an unknown number of cattle and horses, officials said.
Most of the state was under an enhanced, significant or critical fire outlook, state officials said.
Russell County Administrator John Fletcher said the fires burned between 200 and 250 square miles in the county and caused millions of dollars in damage, KAKE-TV reported. Between between seven and 10 houses and structures were destroyed.
KSN.com reported that at least three people, including one firefighter, had been hospitalized.
Kathleen Fabrizius, emergency management director in Trego County, said many fires were still smoldering Thursday in big trees, hay bales and power poles. She knew of four homes destroyed, along with numerous outbuildings, equipment and old homesteads.
She said some of the fires were in remote areas that were up to 10 miles apart. “We can't get to them because of the distance and because, frankly, we don't have the resources to get there,” she said.
Kansas deployed helicopters and other firefighting equipment from the Kansas Army National Guard and the Kansas Forest Service to western and central counties to help with fire suppression efforts.
Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency because of the elevated danger of wildfires Thursday and Friday.