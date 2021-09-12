First burial at Omaha's Prospect Hill Cemetery is a secret taken to the grave

Prospect Hill’s records are on microfilm in the History Nebraska research room in Lincoln and the W. Dale Clark downtown library in Omaha. What you find is a hodgepodge of original and recopied interment registers, burial cards and burial permits.

A handwritten register shows Salisbury as the first name on 16 interments listed for 1860. None of the other “contenders” for the first burial is included. Goodwill certainly couldn’t be — his first resting place was on the grounds of the family home at 15th Street and Capitol Avenue.

How was that list compiled — and when — by Reed? That was questioned by newspapers even in 1885: “The absence of some details with regard to the parties interred during (1860) leads to the presumption that the original record, of which the present is a transcript, must have been kept in a manner peculiar to the unsettled condition of the times.”

Almost certainly Salisbury was buried first at Cedar Hill. That’s what Prospect Hill’s history says. How did he get to Prospect Hill? His must have been one of the first graves moved between the cemeteries. But when? And when did Reed do his canvas of the grave markers?