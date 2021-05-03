 Skip to main content
First-team students heading to colleges near and far
First-team students heading to colleges near and far

Freshman N on Field

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, part of the Big Red Welcome is the formation of an N on the field in Memorial Stadium by the incoming freshmen.

 UNL Communications

A variety of colleges will enroll the students named to the first teams in the eastern, west-central and metro regions in Nebraska. Of the 35 first-team students who have chosen a college, 11 will attend school in Nebraska.

NEBRASKA

University of Nebraska-Lincoln (8)

University of Nebraska at Omaha (2)

University of Nebraska at Kearney 

OTHER DESTINATIONS

Harvard (2)

MIT (2)

University of Alabama (2)

University of Pennsylvania (2)

Colby College

Cornell University

Duke

Georgia Institute of Technology

Hillsdale College

Iowa State University 

Notre Dame

Northwestern University

Rose Hulman Institute of Technology

Stanford

University of Denver

University of Mississippi

University of Pittsburgh

University of Washington

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

U.S. Air Force Academy

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

