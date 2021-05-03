First-team students heading to colleges near and far

A variety of colleges will enroll the students named to the first teams in the eastern, west-central and metro regions in Nebraska. Of the 35 first-team students who have chosen a college, 11 will attend school in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA
University of Nebraska-Lincoln (8)
University of Nebraska at Omaha (2)
University of Nebraska at Kearney
OTHER DESTINATIONS
Harvard (2)
MIT (2)
University of Alabama (2)
University of Pennsylvania (2)
Colby College
Cornell University
Duke
Georgia Institute of Technology
Hillsdale College
Iowa State University
Notre Dame
Northwestern University
Rose Hulman Institute of Technology
Stanford
University of Denver
University of Mississippi
University of Pittsburgh
University of Washington
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
U.S. Air Force Academy
