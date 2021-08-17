Fishing derby in Bluffs
Drake Geiger, 16, an Omaha South High School football player, collapsed at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there.
On a podcast hosted by an ex-Husker, Bo Pelini shared a new conspiracy theory about the 2009 Big 12 championship and also admitted that his fiery personality at times negatively impacted the team.
The Burwell Longhorns are ready to carry on after the deaths of a teammate and assistant coach. “It’s been a tough time. I know that we’re going to get something extra out of our kids this year.”
About 0.17% of fully vaccinated Nebraskans have had breakthrough COVID infections. Of those, about 1.05% have died.
The World-Herald's annual Super Six features the best football prospects in Nebraska. And this year's group — one of the most talented ever — is ready to take center stage.
Eighth grader Beau Peterson is almost certainly the youngest prospect ever to commit to Nebraska baseball.
Some of the highest numbers of new COVID cases in Douglas County have been in suburban school districts that do not plan to require masks in schools.
The 5-3 vote, which came after emotion-filled arguments, was a defeat for Regent Ji, Pillen, the Republican candidate for governor who introduced the resolution.
Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, a retired brigadier general, said that the unfolding disaster was avoidable and that senior officials should offer their resignations to President Joe Biden.
Two men found dead early Tuesday in a house near 60th and Fort Streets appear to have overdosed on drugs. An autopsy was being performed Wednesday.