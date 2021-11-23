Five things we've learned about Creighton during its 5-1 start

OK, this isn't exactly a surprise. His high school highlights indicated that he'd work well in Creighton's system. But it's one thing to project ahead. It's another thing to watch a guy hit the ground running the way Nembhard has.

Through six games, he's tops on the team in scoring (14.2 points per game), ranks first in assists (5.2) and is tied for the lead in steals (1.7). He's made nine of his first 17 3-point tries. And in so many critical moments — particularly Monday's final moments against Southern Illinois — he's been entrusted to put the ball in his own hands to make the right play, whether he's creating looks for himself or setting up his teammates.

The turnovers have been problematic. And some of them might just be a consequence of the way he plays — fast, aggressive, bold. But he does have to improve some there.

They need more reps

In games, certainly. But practice reps, too.

Coach Greg McDermott mentioned something interesting during his post-game radio interview on 1620 AM KOZN. He said he noticed a dropoff in fundamentals from the Jays. Just basic principles — both on defense and offense — that they try to hammer home in practice so they'll become habits during game day.