Five things we've learned about Creighton during its 5-1 start

It's been quite the wild ride for CU hoops in the last two weeks.
The Jays have built leads, lost leads, shown some toughness, produced all kinds of highlights, shot it with precision for stretches and missed everything for stretches. You knew it would be up-and-down ball with these young guys. But their first few games seemingly have had it all.
The good news: they're 5-1. With so much potential for growth.
But what have we learned thus far?
I've got five observations to share about Creighton's squad:
It's a tough group
There have been moments this year when the Jays have gotten rattled, or stuck in a rut or unable to flip the momentum back to their side. But they never give in or give up. They just keep working — whether that's digging in defensively, or trying to make hustle plays or doing their best to push tempo and move the ball to create high-percentage looks offensively.
The leaders have set the tone here. They're confident in their ability and the coaches' plan.
But the freshmen might just be wired differently than what's typical for guys their age. Those guys haven't blinked yet.
Nembhard is a perfect fit for CU
OK, this isn't exactly a surprise. His high school highlights indicated that he'd work well in Creighton's system. But it's one thing to project ahead. It's another thing to watch a guy hit the ground running the way Nembhard has.
Through six games, he's tops on the team in scoring (14.2 points per game), ranks first in assists (5.2) and is tied for the lead in steals (1.7). He's made nine of his first 17 3-point tries. And in so many critical moments — particularly Monday's final moments against Southern Illinois — he's been entrusted to put the ball in his own hands to make the right play, whether he's creating looks for himself or setting up his teammates.
The turnovers have been problematic. And some of them might just be a consequence of the way he plays — fast, aggressive, bold. But he does have to improve some there.
They need more reps
In games, certainly. But practice reps, too.
Coach Greg McDermott mentioned something interesting during his post-game radio interview on 1620 AM KOZN. He said he noticed a dropoff in fundamentals from the Jays. Just basic principles — both on defense and offense — that they try to hammer home in practice so they'll become habits during game day.
"Jump to the ball (on defense). Block outs. How we communicate certain things," McDermott said. "When you practice that every day, it's easier to carry it over."
CU's played six games in two weeks. It's really only had one practice where it could focus solely on itself. All of the other sessions have been focused on game-planning.
So the more time this group gets together, the better.
Shooting is a concern
This is a program that's built a Let-It-Fly reputation. Space the floor, push tempo and fire away from 3-point range. But through six games, the Jays are shooting just 30.8% from long distance.
What's encouraging is that they keep finding other ways to win.
On the 1-for-19 night against Kennesaw State, CU only attempted one 3-pointer during the game's final 12 minutes. The Jays have already had two games (Brown and SIU) where they've only attempted 14 total 3-pointers — that low of a 3PA total has only happened twice in the last EIGHT years.
These guys need to build up their confidence. And they have to sort through some shot-selection growing pains. And they need more full-speed reps just to get used to taking these shots in key moments.
Yes, this offense can be tweaked. But it's designed to create good, in-rhythm looks from long-range. The Jays have to knock them down.
There's a potent 1-2 punch at center
Ryan Kalkbrenner is the more traditional five-man, capable of scoring on the block, battling on the glass and altering shots defensively. KeyShawn Feazell is the skilled and mobile change-up — he covers ground quickly and impacts the game with his pace.
But both have been incredibly important for CU.
Kalkbrenner's per game numbers: 12.3 points (72.1% shooting), 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 22.3 minutes
Feazell's stats: 6.0 points (61.5%), 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 15.8 minutes
Add that up and you've got an extremely productive 40 minutes from the center spot.
It'll be up to the coaching staff to figure out which match-ups best fit the style of each individual player. That might be a game-to-game thing. It might even be a half-to-half or timeout-to-timeout adjustment.
Take Monday's win.
Feazell was the difference-maker in the first half, scoring nine points on 4 of 5 shooting and helping to ignite a stagnant attack. But Kalkbrenner won it for CU down the stretch, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the final nine minutes while closing off paths to the bucket defensively.
