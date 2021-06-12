Flag day graphic
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has left his new school before training camp ever began.
- Updated
Kyle Perry and Spencer Schwellenbach handcuffed one of the nation’s top-scoring units to four total hits.
- Updated
Mojo Hagge was public enemy No. 1 at Arkansas last weekend, drawing boos and jeers from the sold-out crowd every time he took the field. But why did the likeable Husker outfielder attract so much ire from angry Hog fans?
- Updated
Two adults and a child were pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision just south of Scribner, and a fourth person died later at a Fremont hospital.
- Updated
The lawsuit alleges that the deaths wouldn't have happened if the county had followed a consultant's recommendations for improvements to Platteview Road.
- Updated
The Arkansas coach who took Nebraska to the College World Series twice in the early 2000s praised NU’s effort after Monday’s game. Certainly, he said, they didn't look like an ordinary No. 2 seed.
- Updated
Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death Wednesday for the abduction and slaying of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
- Updated
The Tuesday night shooting that killed a 14-year-old Omaha boy is being investigated as "retaliatory," Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said.
- Updated
Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Jason Jolkowski. His family has planned a memorial event for 2 p.m. Sunday in Robert's Skateboard Park.
- Updated
There are officially 16 teams left in the NCAA baseball tournament competing for a spot in the College World Series. Here are the schedules for each super regional.