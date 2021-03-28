Follow live: Creighton plays Gonzaga in the Sweet 16

It's time for March Madness! Creighton is playing in the Jays' first Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament since 1974. The No. 5 seed Jays will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
When: 1:10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: CBS
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Westwood One: Sirius 138, XM 210
The World-Herald is in Indianapolis to provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance to the Elite Eight. Make sure you're following Jon Nyatawa on Twitter, or scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.
And for some pregame reading, here are links to our preview stories:
» Creighton basketball isn't satisfied with just reaching the Sweet 16: 'The goal is to keep winning'