 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Creighton plays Gonzaga in the Sweet 16
0 comments
topical alert
BASKETBALL

Follow live: Creighton plays Gonzaga in the Sweet 16

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Creighton Gonzaga Basketball

Creighton guard Mitch Ballock (24) drives on Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) in the first half of Sunday's Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. 

 AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's time for March Madness! Creighton is playing in the Jays' first Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament since 1974. The No. 5 seed Jays will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

When: 1:10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

Westwood One: Sirius 138, XM 210

The World-Herald is in Indianapolis to provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance to the Elite Eight. Make sure you're following Jon Nyatawa on Twitter, or scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

And for some pregame reading, here are links to our preview stories:

» Shatel: This isn't Creighton's first time in the final 16, but it wasn't as Sweet in 1974

» Creighton basketball isn't satisfied with just reaching the Sweet 16: 'The goal is to keep winning'

» Keys to victory, players to watch and more

» Shatel: Can undefeated Gonzaga go where few have been? It has to go through Omaha — again

History of Creighton in the NCAA tournament since 2000

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert