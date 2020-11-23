 Skip to main content
Follow Live: Gov. Ricketts discusses state's response to rising COVID numbers
Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference on Monday at 10AM to discuss the state's response to rising COVID numbers and hospitalizations.

Follow along for developments. 

