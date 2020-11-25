Follow Live: Gov. Ricketts give update on COVID response ahead of Thanksgiving

Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the state's response to rising COVID numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Follow along live at 2PM.
Follow along live at 2PM.
