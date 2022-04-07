Football recruit no longer headed to Nebraska college after sex crime allegations become public

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper high school student who was publicly accused of a sex crime will no longer be attending Chadron State College, the Nebraska school’s president wrote in a letter to staff and students.

His announcement followed the publication of an article in the college’s student newspaper that described allegations against the football recruit.

The student signed a national letter of intent in February to attend Chadron State and play football on scholarship.

But a number of Casper residents have come forward since then, saying the student has been involved in and charged with a sex crime, but as a minor.

Juvenile cases are kept sealed from the public.

A community member, however, created an online petition about a month ago centering on allegations against the student-athlete. It currently has more than 4,000 signatures.

Family members of a Casper high school girl told the Natrona County school board on March 14 that the student-athlete had committed a sex offense against her in April 2021.

“She came home and was just not herself,” the girl’s father told school board members. “She wouldn’t talk and just shut down, staying in bed and depressed.”

A woman identifying herself as the girl’s grandmother told trustees that the family pursued charges, and the student-athlete was convicted of a sex crime as a minor. She said he was put on probation, which runs from December through August.

The grandmother questioned why the school board hadn’t barred the student from playing sports (the student competed in football this fall and plans to compete this spring).

Trustees of the Wyoming school district expressed sympathy for the family but did not comment on the student-athlete or say whether the matter would be investigated.

Chadron State College’s student newspaper, The Eagle, published a March 24 article about the student-athlete and the allegations against him.

The article said that the recruit’s father wrote an email to The Eagle prior to the story’s publication stating “the comments and petition” were “social media rumor and poison.”

Chadron State’s president, Richard Rhine, sent a letter to the student body and staff later that day in response to the story.

“I want to clearly state: CSC does not condone or tolerate sexual assault,” he wrote.

Rhine announced in the letter that the Casper recruit will not be attending Chadron State. He did not say whether the college had revoked his admission, or if the student had decided not to attend. It’s also unclear when this decision was made.

Rhine told the Casper Star-Tribune in an email that the school will not disclose details regarding decisions for admission and scholarships.