For the record
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has left his new school before training camp ever began.
- Updated
The 2021 College World Series field is starting to come together. Here's a look at the teams that have punched their tickets to Omaha so far.
- Updated
Mojo Hagge was public enemy No. 1 at Arkansas last weekend, drawing boos and jeers from the sold-out crowd every time he took the field. But why did the likeable Husker outfielder attract so much ire from angry Hog fans?
- Updated
Two adults and a child were pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision just south of Scribner, and a fourth person died later at a Fremont hospital.
- Updated
The lawsuit alleges that the deaths wouldn't have happened if the county had followed a consultant's recommendations for improvements to Platteview Road.
- Updated
The Arkansas coach who took Nebraska to the College World Series twice in the early 2000s praised NU’s effort after Monday’s game. Certainly, he said, they didn't look like an ordinary No. 2 seed.
- Updated
Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death Wednesday for the abduction and slaying of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
- Updated
The Tuesday night shooting that killed a 14-year-old Omaha boy is being investigated as "retaliatory," Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said.
- Updated
Tyreke Johnson, a transfer defensive back from Ohio State who was once a five-star recruit, has announced that he's coming to Nebraska, providing the Huskers with more experience for their secondary.
- Updated
Nebraska's expressway program was projected to be completed in 15 years, but about 178 miles remain undone. Some northeast Nebraska communities say they shouldn't have to wait much longer.