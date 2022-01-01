Former Sears building in Lincoln set for redevelopment that includes partial demolition

The former Sears building at Gateway Mall is set for a makeover, according to documents submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

A letter seeking an amendment to the existing use permit for the site details the plans, which include demolition of part of the building.

“The existing Sears Auto service building will be demolished and a mixture of retail and restaurant uses are planned to be constructed,” the letter says. “The remaining building will be repurposed for retail uses.”

The letter asks for an amendment to construct up to 16,000 square feet of additional space, which it appears would be added on in the footprint where the auto center will be demolished.

The 120,000-square-foot building at 6400 O St. has been vacant since March 2019, when the Sears store closed after the company had declared bankruptcy, ending a run of more than 90 years in Lincoln, including nearly 50 years at Gateway.

Elm Creek Real Estate bought the building in December 2019, along with the former Red Lobster and a vacant lot, all of which were owned by Sears. The purchase price was $6.5 million.