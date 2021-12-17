Fred Hoiberg plans to bring Nebraska's offense 'back to the basics'

LINCOLN — The reins to Nebraska’s offense belong to Fred Hoiberg now.
For most of Hoiberg’s career (and all of this season), his players have dictated most offensive possessions. But after “getting their heads kicked in” against Auburn and Michigan last week, Hoiberg changed philosophies.
Between their shoot-first creators and rhythm-sapped shooters, freelancing has failed the Huskers, who ranked 13th in Big Ten offense as of Friday afternoon. So ahead of Sunday’s home game against Kansas State at 5 p.m., Hoiberg spent this week fusing more structure into NU’s attack.
“I just felt like I needed to get more control out there over the group,” Hoiberg said. “There's still going to be freedom. It's not a complete overhaul on what we were doing. But there's changes that I felt needed to be made.”
Hoiberg kept most adjustments secret during Friday’s press conference, but he dropped a couple nuggets that hint at how he wants Nebraska to play going forward.
First, he wants to use senior forward Derrick Walker, who missed multiple practices this week with a minor knee injury, as a playmaker more often. Hoiberg has always admired Walker’s court vision and he said trainer R.J. Pietig is optimistic Walker will play Sunday.
Second, Hoiberg said he incorporated a lot of elements from the offense he ran during his second season coaching the Chicago Bulls. The 2016-17 Bulls played at a slower pace (95.3 possessions per 48 minutes) and boasted a higher pass percentage (34.7%) than any of Hoiberg’s Chicago teams.
The Huskers’ coach expects “growing pains” as NU adapts to its new style, but Nebraska will have another week off to practice more during the holidays. And the old offense, which Nebraska practiced for months, wasn’t working.
The Huskers didn’t run it with purpose or a good pace. They lost their confidence and their will to fight. “I had to do something to change the vibe,” Hoiberg said.
He decided on editing his playbook in a manner that brings Nebraska “back to the basics.” Between NU’s simplified game plan and his increased involvement, Hoiberg believes the Huskers can focus more energy on effort.
As bad as the Huskers’ offense has been, it hasn’t embarrassed Hoiberg as much as the Huskers’ lack of mettle. The transition defense has been “terrible.” The blowouts have made players and coaches “miserable.”
Hoiberg was tired of feeling that way, so he took ownership of the offense with hopes that change will spark renewed energy.
“You don’t want to walk in that locker room the way we have the last few games,” Hoiberg said. “When you just get it handed to you like we have, it’s a horrible feeling for everybody involved.
"I don't care what the score is (we’ve) got to go out there and compete to the final buzzer.”
» Looking back, Hoiberg wishes Colorado would’ve “whooped” Nebraska during the preseason to give the Huskers a taste of adversity.
NU hasn’t played as well or with as much swagger since their final preseason game, one they controlled from the tip, and Hoiberg has been displeased with the Huskers’ response to hardship. Energy and communication are more important when you’re losing, Hoiberg said, and his team has lacked both during low moments.
“You hate to be labeled a group of front runners,” Hoiberg said. “When things are going well, that can't be the only time where you have that communication, where that contagious energy is out there.
“The energy, when you have it, it's contagious. It runs through the team, and we need to do a better job of that top to bottom.”
» Asked about the rumors surrounding his program this week, Hoiberg kept it short.
“I’ve never concerned myself with rumors,” Hoiberg said. “I’ll let what Trev said with the statement speak on behalf of our department.”
Alberts released the following statement Tuesday amid speculation that Nebraska could be investigated for NCAA violations.
“"I am aware of the recent public speculation regarding our men's basketball program," Alberts said. "Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men's basketball program. Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."
» The Huskers have finally recovered from the virus that infected their locker room last week. Hoiberg said Nebraska kept five players out of their first practice this week, and Eduardo Andre missed the first two. But Andre has regained his strength and the Huskers are illness-free.
“We're over this illness now, and we've had very intense practices,” Hoiberg said. “We just need that to carry over.”
» COVID-19 cases are once again rising across the country and infiltrating sports. The NFL and NBA have rescheduled and postponed several games, respectively, and both Ohio State and Penn State have announced cancellations this week.
Hoiberg said the Huskers are only worried about issues they can control. But given Nebraska’s experience with COVID last season, it’s hard to ignore the pandemic’s momentum.
“It's a scary time,” Hoiberg said. “Especially with a new variant that sounds like it's very contagious. So (we will) just continue to try to go out there and get things fixed on our end, and hopefully it doesn't affect our team.”
» Six of Kansas State’s 10 rotation players stand 6 foot 5 or smaller, including three of its top five leading rebounders. Yet the Wildcats still rank 46th in defensive rebound percentage (76.5%).
How do they do it?
“They've got tough guards,” Hoiberg said. “They do a good job going out there, hitting and fetching that ball.”
Nebraska plays smaller lineups, too, with five rotation players 6-foot-7 or shorter. Bryce McGowens leads Nebraska with 6.4 rebounds per game. Alonzo Verge grabs 5.8 per game. But the Huskers rank 306th in defensive rebounding percentage (67%).
Asked who he considered to be Nebraska’s tough players, Hoiberg said, “We’ve got to go out there and play collectively tough as a group.”