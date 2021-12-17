Fred Hoiberg plans to bring Nebraska's offense 'back to the basics'

“You don’t want to walk in that locker room the way we have the last few games,” Hoiberg said. “When you just get it handed to you like we have, it’s a horrible feeling for everybody involved.

"I don't care what the score is (we’ve) got to go out there and compete to the final buzzer.”

» Looking back, Hoiberg wishes Colorado would’ve “whooped” Nebraska during the preseason to give the Huskers a taste of adversity.

NU hasn’t played as well or with as much swagger since their final preseason game, one they controlled from the tip, and Hoiberg has been displeased with the Huskers’ response to hardship. Energy and communication are more important when you’re losing, Hoiberg said, and his team has lacked both during low moments.

“You hate to be labeled a group of front runners,” Hoiberg said. “When things are going well, that can't be the only time where you have that communication, where that contagious energy is out there.

“The energy, when you have it, it's contagious. It runs through the team, and we need to do a better job of that top to bottom.”