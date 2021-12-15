Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

The major freight railroads across North America continue to experiment with alternative locomotive fuels as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF railroad said Wednesday that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive along its lines, joining Canadian Pacific in experimenting with that technology. Canadian National railroad recently announced plans to test a battery-powered locomotive to haul freight across Pennsylvania, and Omaha-based Union Pacific has said it would like to try using battery-powered locomotives in some of its railyards once they are more widely available in a few years.
Several other past tests at other railroads have looked at natural gas- powered locomotives. Using some combination of these new fuel options will be key to helping the railroads achieve their goals to significantly cut their emissions in the coming years.
Both of the major locomotive manufacturers, Wabtec and Caterpillar's Progress Rail unit, are working on developing locomotives that use other fuels.
But the railroads caution that these are only pilot tests at this stage and that the new technology won't be ready to start replacing the diesel workhorses that have been pulling freight across the continent since World War II for at least several more years.
"This technology could one day be a lower-carbon solution for line-haul service, as it has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and remain cost competitive," said John Lovenburg, BNSF's vice president of environmental.
BNSF didn't say how quickly it expects the hydrogen-powered locomotive will be ready to try out. A Canadian Pacific spokesman said it plans to begin using three hydrogen-powered locomotives around the province of Alberta sometime next year. CP received a $15 million grant earlier this year to double the amount it planned to invest in the program.
Before the railroads could make wholesale changes in their locomotive fleets, they would have to invest millions in new fueling stations and other infrastructure. And any changes would likely have to be somewhat standardized across the industry because the major freight railroads regularly pass locomotives back and forth to keep trains moving efficiently.
BNSF said it plans to work with Chevron to help set up the fueling infrastructure it will need for its hydrogen test.