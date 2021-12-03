Fremont couple makes sure Santa replies to kids' letters

In one instance, the Coopers received a batch of about 25 letters they believe came from the same location.

“It was a form letter they had used that was like, ‘This is what I want for Christmas,’ and then they would list things,” Cooper said. “So we figured it was a daycare, and that was a neat thing, that somebody had taken time to do that.”

The program received outside help, including a postal worker who sorted the children’s letters.

“He helped us with making sure that the letters got mailed out soon enough, and so that was a big help with that,” Cooper said. “And a couple of people even helped us with postage, because you’re doing a personal response for each letter, so it can add up with costs.”

With a positive response from the parents on social media, Cooper said it was a “no-brainer” to hold the event from last year, which he said taught him some lessons.

Because last year’s event didn’t stop until Dec. 23, Cooper said they had to personally deliver some letters to make sure they got to children on time.

“We wanted to make sure we cut it off a couple of days earlier so that we ensure that when we mail these responses back that they get them in time,” he said.