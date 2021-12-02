FRENCH FRY
French Fry is available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend completing a survey online prior to visiting... View on PetFinder
A heart shouldn’t break more than nine times, writes Tom Shatel. But Nebraska saved the worst for last. This Iowa loss is going to leave a mark.
Another business tower — stretching 17 stories and covered in glass — is to be wedged between the original two buildings that make up Central Park Plaza, which will be renamed the Apex.
Something new LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday perhaps provides some insight on one of Nebraska's targets for an assistant coaching position.
Self-serving claims of nefarious price collusion by oil companies don't square with the market reality.
A word of advice to Scott Frost and Nebraska: Scrub the excuses immediately. Resist the urge to scapegoat and sugarcoat. The Huskers can’t keep spinning these heartbreakers as honorable results.
Jamie Novak was killed and Jacob Slayden was injured when they were involved in a crash early Tuesday on their way to work. Both were World-Herald carriers.
"Our clients were told, 'Don't worry about it, she'll be OK.' She suffered profound seizures and will never be the same," attorney Joe Cullan said.
To the extent that NU was “close” this year, there are so many league teams further ahead, playing with the confidence Nebraska lacks, developing players better than Nebraska.
When they tested positive, their expected 12-day trip turned into an expensive, extended ordeal as they tried to navigate the various requirements to get back on an airplane and return to the U.S.
For three weeks Scott Frost has been busy planning how he’d reassemble his Nebraska coaching staff after firing four offensive assistants. These are the questions he faces as that search begins.