Cover: huskermain, samcol, unovolley, arop (display), nukick or Men final four advance?

Final Four is Saturday and Monday

Women’s Final Four starts today

Kristin on furlough

040123-owh-spo-arop – Aguek Arop is the first Nebraskan in the Final Four since Jason Richey sat the bench at Arizona as a walk-on in 1994. He could be the first from the state to play in a title game since Don Waite of Scottsbluff with Wyoming in 1943. His story, with the help of Bruce Chubick Sr. and Jr. STU

040123-owh-spo-huskermain – LJS pick culled from Thursday availability

040123-owh-spo-samcol - A look at Purdue, who after winning the West Division lost its coach to Louisville and hired Illinois DC Ryan Walters to replace Jeff Brohm. Is Purdue ready to play tough man D? SAM

040123-owh-spo-nubase – powerbox for NU series. EVAN

040123-owh-spo-nukick - A look at Husker women’s soccer, which continues its exhibition season on Sunday. Comments from a top player and potentially John Walker. CODY.

040123-owh-spo-unosoft – feature on UNO softball pitchers. GENE

040123-owh-spo-nusoft – NU vs. Michigan, 5:30 p.m. LJS

040123-owh-spo-unovolley - A preview of the TVA Tournament held in Papillion that includes UNO, SDSU, Iowa and several local schools. PAT

040123-owh-spo-mlb – roundup

LOCAL/COLLEGE

Butler vs. Creighton softball, 1 p.m. DILLON

Northern Colorado vs. UNO baseball, 3 p.m. GENE

Storm Chasers baseball, 6 p.m. GENE

Nebraska Track at Texas Relays. Some Husker recruits, too. LJS DESK

HIGH SCHOOLS

040123-owh-spo-soccer – Papio South at Omaha Skutt boys, 7:15. RUBEK

040123-owh-spo-patbase – Elkhorn South at Millard West baseball, 5 p.m. PAT

AGATE

040123-owh-spo-scoreboard: pull national slugs

040123-owh-spo-gametime

040123-owh-spo-tv

FROM THE WIRE (if needed)

Women’s Final Four games tonight

Men’s starts tomorrow