Easter is my favorite holiday. I love seeing how those of different faiths observe Easter: from Ash Wednesday and Lent to Palm Sunday and the Holy week, Passover and Good Friday, to Gethsemane and Golgotha, and the Resurrection.

As I was reading about the events following the crucifixion of Jesus, I pondered about Cleopas and his fellow traveler on the road to Emmaus conversing with the resurrected Savior (Luke 24:13-32), and yet not knowing who He was. When they entered the village, and this “stranger” was going to go on, they stopped him saying, “Abide with us: for it is toward evening, and the day is far spent.” Those words reminded me of a hymn that was sung at a funeral I recently attended: “Abide with Me, ‘Tis Eventide” (Hofford, Martin Lowrie, 1870).

Verse three is my favorite: “Abide with me, ‘tis eventide, And lone will be the night/If I cannot commune with thee nor find in thee my light/The darkness of the world, I fear, Would in my home abide/O Savior, stay this night with me, Behold ‘tis eventide.” This song is a plea for comfort in our darkest hour and I thought about those disciples at the time of Christ’s death and felt empathy towards them. I wondered how many times I have gone through hard things and not recognized my Savior walking beside me. Do I have faith in the Savior’s promise of comfort (John 14:18) to abide with me?

I love these words from Elder Neil L. Andersen, “Look forward. Your troubles and sorrows are very real, but they will not last forever. Your dark night will pass, because ‘the Son … (did rise) with healing in His wings.’” May we all find peace in Christ.

— Penni Orchard, Omaha Stake Relief Society President, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

* * *

It seems like once a day, I get some sort of scam phone call. Someone wants to fix my computer, renew my antivirus software, or talk to me about my car’s warranty. I am skeptical these days of anyone I don’t know who is calling me with some sort of “important offer.”

The most famous skeptic in the Christian faith is a disciple named Thomas. In John 20 we learn that the disciples are scared and huddled behind locked doors. Jesus has been crucified and the disciples are afraid of what might happen to them since they are his followers. The risen Jesus miraculously appears to them.

Unfortunately, Thomas is not there when Jesus appears to the disciples and he is skeptical of their story about what happened. In fact, Thomas says, “I won’t believe (Jesus is risen) unless I see the nail wounds in his hands, put my fingers into them, and place my hand into the wound in his side.” (v. 25).

Jesus appears to them eight days later and specifically shows himself to Thomas. Thomas is overwhelmed at seeing that Jesus is raised from the dead and he confesses his faith in Jesus. Jesus says to Thomas, “Blessed are those who believe without seeing me.” (v. 29)

Blessed are you and me, ordinary people living life having faith in God. Most of us have not had a miraculous vision of Jesus like Thomas, but we still believe in God anyway.

So, may you be blessed knowing that the problems you have in this world are temporary in light of eternity. May you be blessed and live spiritually secure knowing that you have nothing to fear in the life to come because God’s got you. May you be blessed believing that God is working all things for good in your life in ways you can see and cannot.

Blessed are you!

— Rev. James Lindberg, Resurrection Lutheran Church, Gretna