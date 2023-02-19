Some of the most famous natural landmarks are mountains like Mount Everest, Mount Rainier, Pike’s Peak, El Capitan and Half Dome.

In the New Testament, Jesus takes Peter, James and John up a mountain to be alone with them. We don’t know the name of this mountain, but something important happens there. Matthew 17:5-6 says Peter and James and John hear God’s voice on the mountain top — “As Jesus spoke, a bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, ‘This is my dearly loved Son, who brings me great joy. Listen to him.’”

God is speaking to Peter, James and John about Jesus and clarifying Jesus’ identity, describing God’s own feelings, and giving them a command to listen to Jesus. This must have been a wonderful, frightening, terrifying experience for them hearing God’s voice on that unnamed mountaintop.

How skilled are you at mountain climbing? Not actual mountain climbing, but going to a spiritual “mountain top” in your life where you hear God’s voice? You may hear God’s voice speaking to you in nature, like when you are hiking in the mountains or woods, or spending time in a field, backyard, or garden. God’s voice might come to you in a special inside place like a patio, at a chair in your living room, or when you are driving in silence in your car. You may hear God’s voice more clearly in the morning before everyone gets up, or in the evening before you go to bed. Perhaps you hear God’s voice in the wise words of friends or family members or in a church service.

These all can be spiritual mountain top places where God speaks to you, even though they might not be physical mountain tops.

So climb your spiritual mountain this week like Peter, James and John did with Jesus 2,000 years ago. Listen for the voice of God speaking to you God’s words of comfort, guidance, encouragement and hope.

— Rev. James Lindberg, Living Grace Lutheran Church