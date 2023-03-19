While on vacation a few years ago in Florida, I had the opportunity to go to a spring training baseball game. The vacation happened right before the season of Lent began.

As I prepared for Lent that year, spring training kept coming to mind. Each year these professional baseball players gather in Florida and Arizona to work on fundamentals. Many of them have been playing baseball since they were young. They are professionals. Yet, each year, before the Major League season begins, they go back to the basics and work on the fundamentals. They need to work on these fundamentals because no matter how long they have been playing, they need to hone their skills and get better. The game I went to was between the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers. During the game there were a total of 18 errors. It is always important to work on the fundamentals.

The root of the word “lent” means spring. Lent, for many of us, is our spring training. We are invited to go back to the fundamentals and to work on them in a particular way during the Lenten season. For a baseball player, the fundamentals are: hitting, catching and throwing. For us during the Lenten season the fundamentals are: prayer, fasting and alms giving.

We are about half way through the Lenten season. Easter is in three weeks. No matter what we have done so far this Lenten season, we still have time during the spring training season. I encourage you to find time each day for prayer. Give up something that you will miss so that when you are feeling the absence of it, you can recall the One who can truly fill the emptiness. Also, find a way to be generous with time and treasure. It is our spring training, let’s get back to the fundamentals.

— Fr. Mike Eckley, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church * * *

In many ways, our society seems to be getting farther and farther away from the godly heritage that we once had. Does anyone seek the Lord today? Isaiah 55:6 says, “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near.” The term “while He may be found” means today, seek the Lord today and don’t wait until tomorrow. This verse continues, “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts.” God always welcomes the person who seeks Him and comes to Him with a repentant heart, forsaking evil. God resists the proud, but He gives grace to the humble.

This verse continues, “Let him return to the Lord and He will have mercy on him; and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.” Whenever a heart will return to the Lord, that person may be sure that they will find mercy and grace from the Lord. His heart desires to grant mercy to the person who will turn from evil and humbly approach the throne room of grace to find grace to help in our time of need.

This verse in Isaiah clearly shows a God who is merciful and loving, who wants to have a relationship with His children. Our part is to seek Him, for there really is no other place for us to find the mercy and peace that only He can offer. There are many things that a person can seek after, there are many distractions out there, but only the Lord can satisfy our need for His mercy and peace. Have you been away from the Lord? Turn to Him and seek Him today, while He may be found, call on Him as you turn from evil, and you will see the goodness of God.

— Rev. Joe Laughlin, Victory Church * * *

It throws me off. Things often don’t seem right for the next week or so. It is an adjustment to get up in the morning and go to bed in the evening. I’m guessing Daylight Saving Time does the same to many of you as well.

Life often throws us off. It may be for a season. It might be due to economic news or shifts in policy. Transitions in the workplace and the addition or subtraction of something at home, they can throw us off. So too can we be thrown off by the loss of loved ones or broken relationships. Even our fears and insecurities can throw us off. Being thrown off can undermine joy and dim the light of hope.

Easter reminds us that when we are thrown off by life, Jesus can put us back on track. Easter is the celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead. I am convinced that God, who gave His only Son to live, to die, and to be raised from the dead for us, can put us back on track. Easter is a reminder that God can bring life out of death. Easter tells us that God can put us back on track when life throws us off. Easter is a reminder that our sin, our brokenness, our shame, and our guilt can be forgiven so we can get back on track. Easter restores our joy and brightens our hope to put us back on track.

I pray you spend the next weeks preparing for the joy and hope of Easter. I pray you have an encounter with Jesus in worship on Easter Sunday. I pray that you experience Jesus in your life this Easter. If you have been thrown off, I pray this Easter puts you back on track.

— Rev. Erik Boye, Trinity Church, Papillion