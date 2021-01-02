From the Pulpit

Turning the calendar to 2021, I have heard many people say how happy they will be to leave 2020 behind. The past year has been full of disruption, fear, loss, grief and isolation. Considering how fully our lives have been altered over the last 10 months, I cannot imagine many saying, “2020 was my best year ever!” I understand the desire to leave all that hard in the past and move forward with a clean and blank slate into a new year.

But life does not really work well when we try to erase or forget the past. The past is a part of us. Our sufferings and hardships are a part of us. They have formed us, and they inform us in the future no matter how much we want to forget they happened. This is partly why the Bible is always instructing us to remember. Repeatedly in Scripture we find the commandment to remember the past, specifically to remember what God has done to bring us through our trials. Deuteronomy 6:12 is just one example: “Take care that you do not forget the Lord, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery.” Referencing the Exodus, the Israelites are told to continuously remember the goodness God showed at their darkest moment. They are to tell and retell the story of their suffering and redemption. Retelling it to themselves and every generation that follows. Remembering becomes, then, a key to faithfulness.