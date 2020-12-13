From the pulpit

What is the “right way” to approach Christmas?

Well, it certainly has nothing to do with the manmade traditions or imaginary stories we have come up with in society or in our own families that distract from the real miracle of Immanuel; God with us.

It also doesn’t have anything to do with being festive, making merry, or a season of goodwill and generosity.

Christmas is not about giving. Christmas is about receiving the fullness of all that the birth of Jesus Christ offers, and we must come empty to the manger if we desire to be filled all the way. We must come in repentant joy, reflecting on how desperately we need this Innocent Child who has come to live and die and rise in our place.

Christmas is about receiving the only gift we truly desire and the only gift needed. A gift we would never be able to afford for ourselves. The gift of God’s only Son who was born to die and who has saved us from ourselves and the death our sin deserves.

This graciousness of God in the manger cannot be adequately described or reduced to a Christmas carol. Neither can we fathom the value of such a gift, or the depth of what it offers, so that we come to be thankful enough or give enough in return.

God expects nothing in return other than a faithful receiving of what He has given at such great cost! As the Apostle Paul exclaims in 2 Corinthians 9:15, “Thanks be to God for his inexpressible gift!”