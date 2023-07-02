For some people there’s a huge amount of nostalgia for sun tea in the summertime. Growing up we seemed to always have a jug brewing on the patio. And a few friends still insist it’s the “only way” to make tea.

But I prefer to make tea the same way I like coffee — cold brewed.

Cold brewing tea results in a drink that is smooth and slightly sweeter since the tannins, which make tea bitter, aren’t steeped out the way they would with hot water.

There is also the traditional method of making iced tea where you steep the tea in hot water, and then add cold water or ice to it and chill.

Curious about which brewing method tastes best, I set up a blind taste test. Would my co-workers prefer sun tea, brewed iced tea or cold brew?

Using the same brand and number of tea bags, same containers (Mason jars) and same filtered water, I made three batches of tea.

Somewhat shockingly, sun tea came in dead last among the dozen taste testers. The flavor wasn’t overpowering, but the testers didn’t care for the “earthy aftertaste.”

Brewed iced tea came in second. The testers that said they drink a lot of iced tea preferred this technique as it's how the make it at home.

But overall, the cold-brewing method was the winner.

It even won over one tester, whose “general feelings about tea are the same as Ted Lasso’s — it’s garbage water." He said the cold brew tea was "actually, OK.”

This could be because the cold brew process produces a tea that can taste weaker than brewed tea. If you like a stronger, darker tea, just double up on the tea bags — you'll get a drink that is richer in flavor but less bitter than its hot brewed counterpart.

The process of making cold brew tea is simple: tea bags, water, a jar and the refrigerator. What it does take is time. The tea should brew for 12-24 hours.

SUMMER REFRESHER

Turn cold brew tea into the perfect summer refresher by infusing it with fruit and herbs. The flavor combinations are nearly endless. You can use fresh or frozen fruits. Here are a few of our favorites:

Strawberries (halved), blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, a sprig of fresh mint

Orange slices, lemon slice, lime slice, blueberries, 1-2 fresh basil leaves

Orange slices, strawberries (halved), blueberries, a sprig of fresh thyme

Peach slices, raspberries, 1-2 mint leaves

Watermelon pieces, sliced cucumber, basil leaves

Apple slices, lemon slice, a sprig of fresh thyme

Strawberries (halved) and 1-2 fresh basil leaves

Watermelon chunks and 2-3 mint leaves

If you’re a Southerner at heart and need a little sweetness in your tea, regular sugar doesn’t dissolve well in cold brew tea. Instead, the best way to sweeten it is with simple syrup, honey or agave syrup. These options dissolve quickly in the cold liquid. (The fruit adds a bit of natural sweetness so give it a taste before adding too much sugar.)

PARTY PERFECT

Infusing cold brew teas in pint-sized Mason jars makes them great for entertaining. Simply fill the jars with fruit and tea (no ice) and put a lid on them. Then put them in a large ice bucket and your guests can grab a refreshing and pretty jar — and drink it right from the jar, no extra glass required.

Cold brew teas are best when the fruit has infused for at least two to four hours. Conversely, it should be drunk within 24 hours, or strain out the fruit at that point. If left in too long, the fruits (especially citrus and pineapple) can turn bitter.