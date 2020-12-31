Futures File: Beans in the teens!

Super-hot soybeans continued their explosion topping $13.00 per bushel for the first time since August 2014. Despite the settlement of the Argentine shippers’ strike, which had been the reason for price strength, investors and funds continued chasing prices higher as if there’s no end in sight. The strike left more than 150 ships stranded, and Argentina could not export beans to hungry buyers throughout the world. Hot, dry weather in South America is again the focus, while North America, Europe and China watch that threat to re-stocking their low inventories.

Corn also registered the highest price since June 2014, and wheat was at its highest since January 2015. As of noon on the last day of the year, March beans traded at $13.12, bringing them up $4.45 per bushel compared with Dec. 31, 2019. March corn traded at $4.84, so it’s up by $1.00 this year, and March Chicago wheat fetched $6.39, 80 cents higher.

Farmland values jump, especially in the “I” states

Several factors converge to increase the value of farm real estate, including government payments to farmers, demand for land, and favorable interest rates, which are, in part, in response to COVID-19. According to the USDA, farmland values have been steadily on the rise since the early 1990s, except for only two years, one of which was in 2008 during the recession.