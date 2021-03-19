Futures File: Crude crashes as demand slides

Petroleum’s horrendous tumble last week began Monday, fueled by a strong U.S. dollar and general concerns about slackening demand. The decline gained momentum on Wednesday as the International Energy Agency reported an inventory build of 2.4 million barrels of crude. Thursday morning, the crash accelerated by $6.00 per barrel on worries the AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out in Europe would reduce demand further, especially from the transportation sector.

Longer-term, the IEA predicted gasoline demand would never return to pre-pandemic levels since the demand for electric cars will be increasing. Most major automakers have pledged to switch entirely to electric cars in the next couple of decades. Electric cars currently make up about 4% of auto sales. Gasoline is the largest component of refined products from each barrel of crude; diesel fuel, home heating oil and jet fuels comprise the balance.

Crude oil for April delivery traded at $61.0 as of midday Friday, down $4.50 from the previous week. April gasoline was at $1.94 per gallon, whereas April heating oil was at $1.81 at noon on Friday.

