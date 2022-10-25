Futures File: Old Man River 11 feet below normal

Farmers have plenty of threats to worry about; the level of the Mississippi River is among them. Agriculture is the largest component of the U.S. economy, so our largest river drying up is a concern, especially since labor conflicts are hampering alternative shipping routes. The Mississippi is a well-trod transportation route that is also of concern to U.S. manufacturers.

Whitehouse Releases more Black Gold

On orders from President Joe Biden, the Department of Energy announced an additional release of 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The release, slated for December, is intended to moderate any further rise in fuel prices.

Help Wanted – Prime Minister

Geo-political issues in Europe’s three largest economic powers continue to escalate. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on an unpopular tax plan and 10% inflation rate. The British will undoubtedly have more trouble obtaining energy in the coming months. Thousands in France are protesting with inflation concerns and a desire for more action on the climate crisis. France’s corn crop is the worst in history from ongoing drought. Germany’s fuel prospects for this winter shrank along with the war, keeping the European currency on its downward path. The war in Ukraine worsened as drones, now being provided by Iran, attacked targeted power plants and other Ukrainian utilities.

Coffee, Cocoa and Cotton Deflation

Your cup of Joe or cocoa is much cheaper than last year. Despite groceries on average blasting higher by most inflation measures, coffee and cotton have crashed. Cocoa is down as well. The decline in futures usually — but not always — foretells an eventual decline in retail prices.

Harvest Hazards for Farmers and Drivers

Agriculture is the most dangerous business sector in the U.S. A hectic harvest season just adds to the risk. To protect and celebrate the farmers who help put food on our tables, please exercise caution on rural roads. Don’t use cellphones while behind the wheel, allow farm equipment a lot of space, and be patient with slow-moving vehicles. Use extra care when approaching a curve or hill if you cannot see the road ahead.

Weekly Futures Winners and Losers:

Compared to the previous week’s (Oct. 14) closing, the week's biggest gainers featured December hogs, up about 7 cents per pound, December cattle, lumber and stock indexes. The biggest losers included December cotton, which was down about 9 cents per pound, coffee, cocoa, December treasury bond futures, and diesel fuel.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or indianafutures.com.