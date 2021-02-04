Futures File: Silver slashed after massive surge

Silver prices began last week with the biggest single-day explosion in 10 years, only to tumble midweek as Wall Street and internet speculators on GameStop stock and options created massive swings and attention from regulators. GameStop shares crashed 60% in one day — their largest decline ever — and pulled silver prices along for the ride. As of midday Friday, March silver recovered to $27.05. February gold was trading at $1810, down $30 per ounce compared with last Friday.

Black gold flows uphill

The yellow metal declined most of the week, but petroleum-based markets, especially the distillates, heating oil and diesel, shot up daily and dramatically. Even natural gas, which often trades independently from liquid fuels, rose sharply throughout the past week. Ethanol and soybean oil also saw demand lifted further due to President Joe Biden’s plans to shift our country’s emphasis to renewable fuels. Improvement in global economic prospects contributed to the rise in demand for the energy markets. As of midday Friday, March crude oil traded at $57.00 per barrel.

Cotton climbs to new peak