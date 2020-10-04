Futures File: Soybeans surge as crop size shrinks, while wheat rallies

Wednesday’s U.S. Department of Agriculture report sent soybeans sailing higher as estimates of this year’s stockpile of beans came in under expectations.

Continued good export sales and dry weather in most of the U.S. and much of Brazil contributed to the bullish sentiment as farmers and investors watch weather for further clues to the next big move.

Beans for November delivery jumped over 30 cents per bushel and remained over $10.20 toward week’s end.

Wheat rallies on drought in the Plains

The Plains, where a large portion of our hard red winter wheat is being planted, is suffering from exceptional drought and helping wheat prices rally. Russia’s wheat crop is being threatened by extreme dry weather, as well.

Kansas City hard red winter wheat is the variety commonly used for bread as opposed to pastries and pasta. KC Wheat for December delivery traded at $5.10 per bushel late Friday morning.

Petroleum sinks as demand dries up

Disney announcing layoffs of 25,000 employees, airline companies laying off 32,000 and millions of workers staying home all contributed to a dismal outlook for crude oil and demand for its products.