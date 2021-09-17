Gabrielle Union on using 'radical honesty' to tell her story

That includes offering advice on a topic she’s frequently asked about: her experiences of loving and living with her transgender stepdaughter.

“It was so important to write about a bit of Zaya’s journey and the fact that we didn’t have all the answers. We had no answers at all, but we had to figure it out because not supporting her and not being there to the best of our ability and creating the largest village, the most beautiful, peaceful sanctuary for her was just not an option.”

Lighter sections include adventures with friends and family, like riding on a “Bring It On”-themed Pride float or having a dance off with Bruno Mars at a party. Others are tales she never thought she’d share publicly, like “taking ex-lax and drinking dark liquor and going to a strip club. ... It’s just a funny story.”

Those are mixed in with chapters on more serious topics, like Union’s experiences with getting older, the age difference between her husband Dwayne Wade, fertility and her descriptions of the perimenopause “dark depression” that brought her suicidal thoughts.

Her therapist and doctor helped her realize the harmful thoughts were due to a “massive hormonal shift,” she says.