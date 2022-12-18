George Wallace Brings Demagoguery to Omaha, Spurring Riots

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

Mace. Batons. People scrambled to run out of an auditorium. For several days, protests and riots ensued in Omaha.

George Wallace, a committed segregationist running for president came to town to speak in Omaha in March 1968, a time of intense polarization and racial unrest. Critics who shared their opinions on the Omaha World-Herald’s coverage of his speech and protests against him offered a mixed verdict on how fair and thorough it was.

Barbara Hewins-Maroney, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, hadn’t heard much about Wallace’s speech but knew that he visited in the 1960s. With much of her work focusing on researching early Omaha and Nebraska, Hewins-Maroney did know that the World-Herald wasn’t well-regarded by many in the Black community.

“When I came to Omaha in the early 1970s, the Omaha World-Herald did not have a good reputation,” said Hewins-Maroney, who did her early academic work in Wisconsin and New Mexico. “The reputation was that it was a very biased newspaper.”

Her review of articles published in the paper at the time confirmed her sense of the reputation. After looking at just the headline of one of the articles leading up to Wallace’s visit, Hewins-Maroney said journalists there revealed their true feelings for Wallace.

“I thought that the headline ‘Wallace: Nebraskans are in for a Surprise’ [was] as if he’s going to be a god savior to the state of Nebraska, and it showed an underlying support for Wallace,” Hewins-Maroney said.

Hewins-Maroney pointed to word usages throughout the articles that cast protesters and the Black community in a bad light. She said the coverage portrayed Black protesters as children, discrediting and demeaning them.

“One of the articles talked about the group supporting Wallace singing patriotic songs that we would assume would be at some political rally,” Hewins-Maroney said. “Then they talked about the Negro songs, but they also wanted to emphasize that the group was primarily made up of teenagers and children. Now come on, where were the adults? Why didn’t they mention that there were adults there?”

Overall, Hewins-Maroney said there was a lack of context throughout the newspaper’s coverage of Wallace’s speech and the events that followed. It lacked any critical information about what Wallace’s new political party stood for and what changes he aimed to bring.

“I think they could have done a couple sentences on what he stood for. He wants to start a third party, what is it going to be? How is it different than the Green Party for environmentalism,” Hewins-Maroney said. “I think they spent too much of their time and news on Wallace in general, and to be fair, they probably should have mentioned something about the other parties or the other candidates.”

Richard S. Dunham, co-director of Global Business Journalism at Tsinghua University in Beijing and a former reporter for BusinessWeek Magazine and past president of the National Press Club, also wasn’t familiar with Wallace’s presence in Omaha despite reading Wallace’s biography only a couple months before reviewing the World-Herald clips.

Dunham said the World-Herald’s coverage of Wallace’s speech was almost entirely positive and looked like it could have been a press release written by Wallace’s campaign. Dunham said he would have like to have seen more context on Wallace’s campaign, how his third party was different than the Green party and what he stood for.

“The coverage of his speech just quoted what he said. It didn’t put it into any context or wasn’t critical in any way,” Dunham said. “The main story was almost a press release from the Wallace campaign, and yes that’s the way political journalism was back then, but it didn’t have any context.”

In addition to this positive coverage, the paper gave Wallace multiple opportunities to be blatantly racist, according to Dunham.

“In the editorial, it defended George Wallace’s right to free speech, which of course is all-American to say that someone has the right to be a racist, but does that mean you need to give them positive coverage?” Dunham said.

By depicting the tensions between Wallace and protesters as a battle over free speech, Dunham said the newspaper set up the view that there were “good black people” and “bad black people” and that people protesting Wallace fell into the bad category. At the time, Dunham said that many people felt that the Black community was moving too fast with the civil rights movement, and that Wallace’s opponents were doing nothing but causing trouble.

“The OWH described the Black community as a dichotomy,” Dunham said. “It was either responsible Blacks who are trying to keep the peace and trying to stop the troublemakers from making trouble. Or it was the radical few, whether they were criminals or people who would disrupt the free speech rights of George Wallace.”

Dunham said this appeared to reflect the paper’s view of Omaha’s Black community. Dunham said that the paper’s work at the time was written by white reporters for the white community, and was missing the Black community’s point of view.

“They reported on Black people almost as though they were aliens. Not your readers. Not your community. A separate group.” Dunham said. “You have your Omaha community and then you have Black Omaha, and then you especially have the troublemakers from outside.”

Because of this, Dunham said he would have liked to have seen more of what the Black community thought of the paper and these articles.

“I really would like to know what the Black community in Omaha though of the coverage, because it really looks like it wasn’t written for them, this was coverage written by white people for white people in Omaha,” Dunham said.

While he wouldn’t go as far as to say that the World-Herald at the time was a racist institution, he said journalists there could have done a better job reflecting what the entire Omaha community was thinking and feeling about the Wallace speech and its aftermath.

“I think the paper was handicapped by the mindset of the individual reporters and editors who reflected the age and the white people in middle America,” Dunham said.

Steve Jordon, a retired World-Herald editor and reporter, said he was working for the paper at the time of the Wallace protests.

“People knew about his [George Wallace] racist ideas as white, pro-segregation views and they knew about his political aspirations,” Jordon said.

Jordon said he thought the reporting was pretty fair overall. He said the coverage did well with keeping in mind what the viewers wanted to know about the situation and what was going on with Wallace.

He said the coverage could have been better by including more context of the overall situation. Jordon said he would have liked to have heard from the leadership of the protesters. Even if the leadership of the protesters didn’t want to be interviewed, he said they could have reached out to Black community leaders.

Regarding the editorial piece specifically, Jordon said the article talking about how the fight was started by “Black racists.”

“Well, I don’t know if you can say those people were black racist,” Jordon said. “I don’t see where that description came from at all.”

Jordon said it was not a good description and that it wasn’t correct to attach the term “racist” to the demonstrators, especially when it came to Wallace’s reputation.

“George Wallace was pretty clearly a racist, even though he said he wasn’t,” Jordon said.

Raymond Parks said his cousin called him and she said there was going to be a protest at the Civic Auditorium. He said he was sitting on the floor at the front of the auditorium and some people had signs and some people started throwing things and shouting things at Wallace.

Wallace asked the police to clear the aisle, so the police started in the back of the auditorium and started to nudge people on the leg and tell them to leave.

“And so he walked past me and he told me to get out of the way and I looked at him like he was crazy,” Parks said. “And it was so not quite funny, but he got to the last person before you got to the stage and kind of touched his leg and told him to get up and this fool jumped up.”

Parks said the other officers and security jumped on the guy and in the process, ran over the other people sitting on the floor and started spraying mace everywhere. He said he started running down the aisle.

“There were all these white people and they were throwing chairs and all kinds of stuff at the people that were running out, and just as I was running out, a white guy came by and this young black girl was there. He grabbed her and I sort of went up and grabbed him and he let go, but then somebody spins me around and sprayed mace in my eyes,” Parks said.

He managed to get outside, where he saw people breaking up pieces of concrete and dropping them on people’s cars.

The newspaper had set the stage for a split in views of Wallace between white and black people. In the article, “Wallace: Nebraskans Are in for a Surprise,” the paper described the former Alabama governor’s arrival at Eppley Airport, where protesters staged an ‘anti-Wallace’ demonstration.

Some supporters of Wallace showed up to greet him as well and the coverage mostly included quotes from his supporters.

After his appearance, in the article headlined, “Wallace Claims Victory; Violence Mars Rally,” the paper reported that 10 people were treated at five Omaha hospitals. It says a fight erupted between “opposed forces.”

The article also reported on his 45-minute speech, in which Wallace spelled out his views on the war in Vietnam, civil rights, and other issues.

In a follow-up article, titled “Justice Department Sends 2 Agents,” the newspaper described the damage and injuries resulting from the riots and protests that broke out in the wake of his speech.

Amongst other injuries, the article described a cab driver who was hit in the head after a chunk of concrete was thrown through his vehicle window and a young white girl who reported to have been “roughed up” by three black boys.

At the end of the article, the paper reported that during the protests, 18 people were injured, 10 were arrested and one person died.

In a second part of the article titled “Chief Asks Youth to Stay Off the Street,” Police Chief Richard R. Anderson asked parents to keep track of their children and prevent them from causing mischief during the times of protest.

Because police were taking students off of the streets and arresting them, Anderson said, “There are large number of juveniles in the city riding around in automobiles and I don’t think their parents know this.”

This article also describes multiple unruly incidents at a few of the Omaha public schools, including gas bombs, grass fires and broken windows.

In a final article titled “A Night to Regret,” the newspaper described a fight that broke out during Wallace’s speech and traced the start of the riots to a single protester who swung at a policeman. The article described the incident as bloody but brief, largely thanks to the preparedness of the policemen.

“The intensive riot control training of the officers had paid off in a crisis. They were neither hesitant nor did they overreact, and their conduct was the one bright spot as what must be recorded as an evening Omaha will long regret,” the author said.

While the article suggested it was not offering a defense of Wallace and previous racist incidents and comments, it said protesters kept Wallace from his supporters, some of whom wanted to stage a convention for him.

A half-century after Wallace’s visit, in March 2018, World-Herald columnist Erin Grace reflected on the troubles and the need to recall them in “The Night George Wallace came to Omaha, and the 1968 race riot began.” She wrote about how Black Omahans had experienced a far different city than white residents:

“Jim Crow was embedded in the city’s institutions. White people held virtually all elected positions. While students might sit side by side in some high schools, most Omaha public schools were racially segregated. There were few black teachers or principals. Black firefighters had separate eating and sleeping arrangements at the city’s firehouses, and black police officers had to sue for better hiring practices and promotions.”

And Grace concluded:

“Wallace died in 1998, a decade before the election of the first black president. In the zig-zag of history, the election of Barack Obama did not wipe out the racial problems of the past. They remain with us today, evidenced in kneeling NFL players, in a Black Lives Matter movement, in a resurgence of white supremacy activism.

“Fifty years later, America’s struggle with race continues.”